Energy and shipping training provider Clyde Training Solutions is continuing its fast growth by opening a new drilling and well control training centre in Glasgow – with a second facility in Aberdeen set to open in the coming weeks.

And as part of a recruitment drive that will see several jobs created, Clyde Training Solutions (CTS) has appointed Jamie McHattie as Senior Technical Instructor to head up the new facilities.

The opening of new facilities in Westhill near Aberdeen and Clydebank on the outskirts of Glasgow marks another significant investment from CTS, which has become the Central Belt’s largest provider of marine, offshore and renewables safety training since its launch in 2016.

© Supplied by Clyde Training Solut

The new training infrastructure includes drilling and well control simulators provided by Houston-based Endeavor Technologies, with CTS becoming the first company in the UK to use globally-renowned equipment.

CTS General Manager Kris McDonald said: “Ensuring workers are competent beyond compliance is key to everything we do. Bringing Jamie on board is an indication of the quality of training we are able to offer delegates to help prepare them for working offshore, and this investment is an indication of our intention to grow further.

“As well as appointing Jamie to lead the service, kitting both locations out with what is the most realistic downhole model for use in a training environment means users can expect to experience real-life well control problems and scenarios.

“Being able to offer high quality courses in two locations across Scotland, as well as providing the opportunity to learn virtually, means we can help reduce the costs for those taking part.

“The business has grown substantially to serve a range of companies and individuals, and the need for IWCF training facilities in the Central Belt is something that many existing and potential future customers have spoken about. We are delighted to plug this significant gap in the market and look forward to welcoming delegates.”

The new centres will provide IWCF Drilling and Well Control Level 2 and IWCF Drilling and Well Control Levels 3 and 4 both in-person and virtually. The Clydebank facility is already receiving bookings, while the Aberdeen centre is preparing to welcome delegates following its opening in the coming weeks.

A globally recognised name in the drilling and well control field, Jamie has worked in a variety of roles on jack ups, platforms, semi-submersible and drill ship operations for more than 30 years.

He said: “I’m delighted to have joined CTS and look forward to helping our delegates continue their development. The facilities we have here mean that we are able to offer classroom and virtual learning to suit the need of each individual, whether they are new to the industry or refreshing their knowledge.”

Jamie and other members of the CTS team will be on hand at Offshore Energies UK’s wells seminar in Aberdeen on September 22nd – of which CTS are title sponsors – offering attendees the opportunity to try out one of the simulators from Endeavor.

Endeavor Technologies provides computer simulations to help create the perfect learning environment, and CTS, which is part of the Northern Marine Group and Stena family, is the first company in the UK to utilise their expertise.

Endeavor Technologies Founder and CEO Brad Reiser said: “We are revolutionising oil and gas training, but much like CTS, we don’t just want to ensure people pass, we want to improve their competency as well as reduce environmental disruption, and we are looking forward to helping CTS deliver cutting edge training.”

The opening of the facilities provides further illustration of the CTS’s rapid growth following the opening of a dedicated renewables training centre, and the development of virtual reality training simulations for offshore, renewables and maritime workers.

The company already provides a deep water pool, HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training), fire training and helideck and Global Wind Organisation (GWO) basic safety training, with the new facility situated in the Northern Marine Group headquarters a short distance from CTS in Clydebank.