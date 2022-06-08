Exclusive: AREG to launch new clean energy conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Exclusive: AREG to launch new clean energy conference in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) will launch a new clean energy conference in Aberdeen this year.
By Allister Thomas
09/06/2022, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by AREG / DC ThomsonAREG conference Aberdeen
AREG CEO David Rodger

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) will launch a new clean energy conference in Aberdeen this year.

The Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition will take place on November 15 at the P&J Live, showcasing North of Scotland’s strengths in renewables and decarbonisation of energy systems.

It comes eight years after All-Energy, the UK’s largest low-carbon energy event, moved from its home in Aberdeen to Glasgow, to the chagrin of business and political leaders in the north-east.

AREG said the conference in Aberdeen will cover primary energy production, communities and household initiatives and heating and transport systems across the region.

Also on the agenda will be new projects, skills and supply chain priorities, as well as innovations and barriers to contributions from industries, communities and policy makers.

AREG represents 230-plus members, with interests ranging from offshore wind to hydrogen, wave and tidal to transport and aviation.

The new event promises to bring a “broad net zero community together” to discuss how to reach UK and Scottish targets.

Chief executive David Rodger said: “It is an exciting time for renewable energy and the North of Scotland is leading much of the progress amid rising concerns on energy security and rising fuel costs and we look forward to a very engaging event as we lay down the designs of how we will power the future.”

All-Energy organisers said in 2014 that the “ability to connect the UK supply chain” and the “support we will all receive from the city of Glasgow” for the reason for moving from Aberdeen.

At the time, AREG chief operating officer Morag McCorkinsale described the move as “deeply disappointing” as Aberdeen has an “unrivalled supply chain in Europe” and is the “natural home for All-Energy”.

Similar protestations were made by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), VisitAberdeen, and local politicians.

All-Energy was launched in February 2001, with local interests from the AGCC , the City Council, Scottish Enterprise, Simmons &Co and others including the Press and Journal.

AREG was formed some months later, recalled Jeremy Cresswell, former chair of the group and emeritus editor of Energy Voice.

He said:  “This public-private partnership played a major role in building All-Energy and remained centre-stage until news was broken at the 2014 show that the rug had been pulled and that the by then owners of the show had done a deal with Glasgow.

“I hope AREG’s Energy Futures Conference & Exhibition is similarly successful. For sure Aberdeen needs this new platform as the Great North Sea Energy Transition really begins to power ahead.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts