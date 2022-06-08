Exclusive: AREG to launch new clean energy conference in Aberdeen

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) will launch a new clean energy conference in Aberdeen this year.

The Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition will take place on November 15 at the P&J Live, showcasing North of Scotland’s strengths in renewables and decarbonisation of energy systems.

It comes eight years after All-Energy, the UK’s largest low-carbon energy event, moved from its home in Aberdeen to Glasgow, to the chagrin of business and political leaders in the north-east.

AREG said the conference in Aberdeen will cover primary energy production, communities and household initiatives and heating and transport systems across the region.

Also on the agenda will be new projects, skills and supply chain priorities, as well as innovations and barriers to contributions from industries, communities and policy makers.

AREG represents 230-plus members, with interests ranging from offshore wind to hydrogen, wave and tidal to transport and aviation.

The new event promises to bring a “broad net zero community together” to discuss how to reach UK and Scottish targets.

Chief executive David Rodger said: “It is an exciting time for renewable energy and the North of Scotland is leading much of the progress amid rising concerns on energy security and rising fuel costs and we look forward to a very engaging event as we lay down the designs of how we will power the future.”

All-Energy organisers said in 2014 that the “ability to connect the UK supply chain” and the “support we will all receive from the city of Glasgow” for the reason for moving from Aberdeen.

At the time, AREG chief operating officer Morag McCorkinsale described the move as “deeply disappointing” as Aberdeen has an “unrivalled supply chain in Europe” and is the “natural home for All-Energy”.

Similar protestations were made by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), VisitAberdeen, and local politicians.

All-Energy was launched in February 2001, with local interests from the AGCC , the City Council, Scottish Enterprise, Simmons &Co and others including the Press and Journal.

AREG was formed some months later, recalled Jeremy Cresswell, former chair of the group and emeritus editor of Energy Voice.

He said: “This public-private partnership played a major role in building All-Energy and remained centre-stage until news was broken at the 2014 show that the rug had been pulled and that the by then owners of the show had done a deal with Glasgow.

“I hope AREG’s Energy Futures Conference & Exhibition is similarly successful. For sure Aberdeen needs this new platform as the Great North Sea Energy Transition really begins to power ahead.”