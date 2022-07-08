Ulstein draws inspiration from 19th century steam ferries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Ulstein draws inspiration from 19th century steam ferries

Norway’s Ulstein is on a roll with Dutch company Acta Marine, with two more offshore wind support ships to build with a further pair on option.
By Jeremy Cresswell
08/07/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Acta Marineulstein
The Acta Marine SX216 class.

The order builds on a prior relationship between the two companies; Ulstein has already built two CSOVs (commissioning service operation vessel) for Acta.

This time, it is opting for a new generation of construction service operation vessel developed by the Norwegian ship designer and builder, and known as the SX216 class.

The best way to describe what Ulstein calls its “Twin X-Stern diesel-electric concept” is to think of huge shuttle ferries, like the famous Staten Island Ferry in New York which has a propeller at each end.

This balanced push-pull arrangement is highly effective and is commonly applied to modern ferries: typically four Schottel azimuthing nozzles arranged two per side at each end.

Some are “plug and play”, which means they carry a spare nozzle unit that can quickly replace a faulty one to minimise service interruption while the damaged unit is being fixed.

Not only has Ulstein adopted this approach – it was originally developed around 150 years ago – the vessels to be built for Acta will be fitted with dual-fuel methanol/diesel fuelled generators.

The designer describes its SX216 class as a “ship with two sterns” and claims the Twin X-Stern design will deliver improved fuel efficiency, increased dynamic positioning (DP) capability and manoeuvrability, reduced motion at sea and reduced noise.

It also offers greater flexibility regarding the choice of propeller type, a bi-symmetric hull shape and propulsion setup with fewer nozzles is possible.

The Norwegians are leading proponents of hybrid-powered vessels and are pack leaders when it comes to fuelling with green methanol as the main source of energy

In Acta’s case, the dual-fuel engines will be backed up by a battery package that will be “integrated into the vessel in such a way as to allow the most fuel-efficient modes of operation, reduced maintenance costs and reduced emissions”.

Erwin Jager at Ulstein Design & Solutions says the classic diesel’s days are numbered.

“The carbon footprint of marine gas oil (MGO) makes MGO non-sustainable as the sole choice for the future.

“Currently, the decision on what alternative fuel to focus on can be overwhelming as it is affected by many factors internally and externally.

“Through a decision support process, developed by Ulstein to guide owners in the myriad of choices to be made, a matrix of alternative fuels has been evaluated towards a set of criteria unique to the shipowner and the business case.

“Through this process, methanol came out as the winner for this project, with the best overall score.

“The energy density and storage of methanol is favourable, it is an accessible energy source, and there are dual fuel engines available in the market that can handle both methanol and diesel.”

Now for some detail of the SX216 class. It has a length of 89.9m, a beam of 19.2m and will be fitted out to accommodates up to 135 personnel. 

It will be fitted with a walk-to-work (W2W) motion compensated gangway for safe personnel transfer to turbines, a 3D-motion-compensated crane for cargo transfer and will be equipped to carry a daughter craft for in-farm transfers.

The new vessels will be constructed at the Tersan yard in Turkey.

This is not all as Ulstein is working in consortium with James Fisher of the UK, Ulstein, DnV and Graig Shipping (another British company) on the next evolution of its Twin X-Stern; the so-called Ulstein SX221 Diamond SOV.

The Diamond SOV project is “expected to provide a future-proof design to address the increased demand for SOVs, reduce the levelized cost of energy, an deliver high levels of operability, personnel comfort, and sustainability.”

Arnstein Eknes, segment director, Special Ships, DNV, says: “With larger turbines being installed further out at sea, vessels and crews will be travelling greater distances and working for longer periods of time in harsher environments.”

