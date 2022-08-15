OPINION: Geothermal in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

OPINION: Geothermal in the UK

Unlike water or gas, in the UK geothermal energy is not recognised by law as a natural resource. Bespoke regulatory systems, licensing and management are urgently needed along with government support to develop the UK’s geothermal sector, writes Dr Corinna Abesser of the British Geological Survey.
By Dr Corinna Abesser
15/08/2022, 7:00 am
Hunting delivered approx 20,000ft of casing to support Eden Geothermal.
Geothermal energy is heat generated and stored in the ground and is a source of low-carbon, renewable energy. It is homegrown, available throughout the UK at depths from a few metres to several kilometres and can provide heat or power all year long – irrespective of the weather conditions.

In countries such as Germany and France, geothermal energy has been shown to offer environmental, economic and technical advantages in comparison to other renewable and non-renewable heating sources. These include a small land area footprint, scalable applications from individual homes to district heating scale, very low greenhouse gas emissions, and long-term availability.

Paris, for example, has been using geothermal energy for heating since 1969, today supplying geothermal heat to 250,000 households via 50 heating networks.

The geothermal potential in the UK has been investigated at various times since the 1970s when a review of geothermal resources was undertaken as part of the Geothermal Energy Programme funded by the UK Government and the European Commission.

Despite these early findings, which identified geothermal resources across all parts of the country, geothermal technologies currently deliver less than 0.3% of the UK’s annual heat demand, using only a fraction of the estimated available geothermal heat resource.

High, upfront capital costs and the geological risk of not achieving the required temperatures or water flows presents a major barrier to the development of geothermal heat and power projects in the UK.

Some stakeholders argue that the absence of long-term targets and policies that support the development of skills, supply chains and a service industry are one of the main reasons why geothermal energy in the UK has fallen behind that of other, similar countries.

Lack of information regarding the application of geothermal technologies in the UK, has also meant that deep geothermal is not currently factored into the UK’s carbon budget or government strategies. Roll-out may require long-term government support to develop pilot projects and expand the industry.

In addition, there is currently no bespoke regulatory system for the licensing, ownership and management of the geothermal resource in the UK. Activities are controlled under

regulations originally developed for petroleum exploration or water resource use and protection.

Some industry stakeholders regard aspects of this repurposed regulatory system as being unsuitable for regulating deep geothermal energy in the UK and highlight other barriers such as the complexity of the approval process which can be time consuming.

Streamlining the regulatory process is regarded by some in the industry as an important measure to facilitate the wider uptake of geothermal technologies, for example by assigning a geothermal regulator or agency to coordinate the approval process. This could reduce costs to projects and speed up delivery.

There is a consensus among geothermal stakeholder groups that a ‘route to market’ is needed for the geothermal sector to develop in the UK. Alongside improved regulation, building a successful market framework for geothermal development might could be achieved by adopting strategies similar to those provided to other sectors, such as offshore wind.

Ambitious targets and long-term government support have enabled rapid cost reductions in the last 15 years, moving offshore wind from being perceived as a risky investment, to becoming a favourite for investors looking for long-term sustainability and returns.

Developing the geothermal sector and realising this untapped potential, could provide considerable economic stimulus and employment opportunities. This might include the redeployment of technologies and workers from the oil and gas industry, the latter having many transferable skills and experiences in risk assessment and mitigation, deep-drilling, reservoir development and management.

