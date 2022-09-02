Equinor teams up with Oceanex to tap nascent Australia offshore wind market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Equinor teams up with Oceanex to tap nascent Australia offshore wind market

Norwegian oil and gas player Equinor has teamed up with Australian offshore wind developer Oceanex for three proposed offshore wind projects each with a planned capacity of up to 2GW.
By Energy Voice
02/09/2022, 5:54 am
The Albany Wind Farm (pictured) is one of the most spectacular and largest wind farms in Australia.

Significantly, Oceanex was established by two of the co-founders of the Star of the South, Australia’s first proposed offshore wind development. Oceanex, founded by Andy Evans and Peter Sgardelis, is developing five projects in Australia, four of which are expected to use floating technology and are planned off the coast of New South Wales.

Equinor is the latest in a string of international energy giants that are analysing or making a move on the nascent market in Australia. Orsted, Shell, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Iberdrola, DP Energy, as well as Macquarie’s Corio and others, are already in the local market or contemplating an entry.

Equinor and Oceanex said they are targeting submission of licence applications to develop three offshore wind projects off the coast of Newcastle, Eden, and the Illawarra. Each is planned to have an installed capacity of 2GW and feature 15 MW wind turbines. All of them are targeted to start-up in the early to mid 2030s.

The pair plan to co-invest in “entities to explore these opportunities”, with the transaction expected to complete in Q4.

“The government has signalled a strong desire to develop an offshore wind market in Australia with new legislation and an emerging regulatory framework coming into effect recently,” said Equinor and Oceanex in a statement.

“The collaboration will combine Oceanex’s local knowledge and experience gained over the last decade with Equinor’s experience and pioneering role in the development of offshore wind,” they said.

“Our ambition is to apply our industrial offshore experience and broad energy competence to create long-lasting value and supply homegrown renewables power to Australia by working closely with a strong local partner such as Oceanex in New South Wales. Assessing renewable opportunities in Australia supports our strategy as a global offshore wind major to build scale in core areas and secure growth options in attractive new markets early”, said Lars Johannes Nordli, Vice President Business Development Renewables Asia & Pacific in Equinor.

