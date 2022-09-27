THREE60 commits to wind market with acquisition of Orkney-based specialist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

THREE60 Energy, of Aberdeen, has cemented its presence in the wind market with the acquisition of an Orkney-based maintenance and services specialist.

Bryan J Rendall’s Electrical (BJRE), founded by Mr Rendall in 1994, works across the Orkney islands and the Scottish mainland.

Now with over 20 years of experience, the company started off as something to keep Mr Rendall “amused” while at home in between stints of working offshore.

The Aberdeen-based THREE60 Energy is expanding its investments in wind power through its acquisition of an Orkney-based operations and maintenance specialist.

Bryan J Rendall’s Electrical’s Orkney office will remain in operation under THREE60 Energy, while all of Bryan J Rendall’s staff will also transfer to the energy service company.

The acquisition brings nine new people into THREE60 Energy’s wind energy workforce.

This brings the number of people working directly in wind at THREE60 to over 50 and the company aims to double this number over the next two years.

The renewables firm prides itself on its 90% customer retention, with 75% of its revenue driven by renewables projects in wind, wave and tidal.

Bryan J Rendall had a hand in the creation of the world’s first tidal-generated hydrogen created on Orkney, in September 2017.

Bryan J Rendall

Mr Rendall told Energy Voice: “It came about in the 1990s, I was working offshore at the time and I started doing this in my three weeks onshore and it was something I was doing to keep myself amused for those three weeks.

“It grew out of all proportion to the point that I stopped working offshore in 1998 and concentrated full time on it and we kept growing organically ever since. ”

Mr Randall first spoke with THREE60 in March and according to him “it all sounds very positive.”

He continued: “We’re seeing ever-increasing workloads and there are more and more people looking for our services and there’s a limit to what we can achieve on our own and with a company like THREE60 to help us along we’re looking forward to growth and expanding markets.

“We do a lot of work in mainland Scotland, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and the Western Isles and we’re looking forward to seeing some of the benefits of THREE60’s expertise.”

Mr Randall reassured his customers that: “We are very keen to make sure that all of our existing customers get the same high level of service that they are used to.”

On the Acquisition

Group chief executive at THREE60 Energy, Walter Thain, said: “The breadth of knowledge and expertise which has been developed throughout the BJRE team is truly impressive. We are confident the company’s integration into the THREE60 Energy team will be seamless and will continue our mutual goal of growing and delivering better energy together.

“We are proud to continue to incorporate renewable energy into our strategic growth plans. Our recent Fit 4 Offshore Renewables ‘granted’ status is testament to our team’s dedication to providing renewable and sustainable energy resources, in this time of heightened energy security needs.

“The capability and technical expertise that this onshore wind operations and maintenance acquisition brings, coupled with our existing offshore capability, sets out our strategic intent in supporting the onshore and offshore wind markets, as well as future ScotWind developments, which will generate as much as 25GW of new, clean energy over the next decade.

“THREE60 Energy is a dynamic and multi-disciplined company, and we are proud to incorporate BJRE into our growing team and capabilities.”

Bryan Rendall at BJRE said: “We believe THREE60 Energy is the perfect fit to enable rapid growth and opportunities, and to strengthen and build new relationships across industry. We are very excited to progress together and ensure the highest standard of service to our customers, proudly as part of the THREE60 Energy team.”