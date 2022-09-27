THREE60 commits to wind market with acquisition of Orkney-based specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

THREE60 commits to wind market with acquisition of Orkney-based specialist

THREE60 Energy, of Aberdeen, has cemented its presence in the wind market with the acquisition of an Orkney-based maintenance and services specialist.
By Ryan Duff
27/09/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by THREE60 EnergyTHREE60 Bryan J Rendall

Bryan J Rendall’s Electrical (BJRE), founded by Mr Rendall in 1994, works across the Orkney islands and the Scottish mainland.

Now with over 20 years of experience, the company started off as something to keep Mr Rendall “amused” while at home in between stints of working offshore.

The Aberdeen-based THREE60 Energy is expanding its investments in wind power through its acquisition of an Orkney-based operations and maintenance specialist.

Bryan J Rendall’s Electrical’s Orkney office will remain in operation under THREE60 Energy, while all of Bryan J Rendall’s staff will also transfer to the energy service company.

The acquisition brings nine new people into THREE60 Energy’s wind energy workforce.

This brings the number of people working directly in wind at THREE60 to over 50 and the company aims to double this number over the next two years.

The renewables firm prides itself on its 90% customer retention, with 75% of its revenue driven by renewables projects in wind, wave and tidal.

Bryan J Rendall had a hand in the creation of the world’s first tidal-generated hydrogen created on Orkney, in September 2017.

Bryan J Rendall

Mr Rendall told Energy Voice: “It came about in the 1990s, I was working offshore at the time and I started doing this in my three weeks onshore and it was something I was doing to keep myself amused for those three weeks.

“It grew out of all proportion to the point that I stopped working offshore in 1998 and concentrated full time on it and we kept growing organically ever since. ”

Mr Randall first spoke with THREE60 in March and according to him “it all sounds very positive.”

He continued: “We’re seeing ever-increasing workloads and there are more and more people looking for our services and there’s a limit to what we can achieve on our own and with a company like THREE60 to help us along we’re looking forward to growth and expanding markets.

“We do a lot of work in mainland Scotland, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and the Western Isles and we’re looking forward to seeing some of the benefits of THREE60’s expertise.”

Mr Randall reassured his customers that: “We are very keen to make sure that all of our existing customers get the same high level of service that they are used to.”

On the Acquisition

Group chief executive at THREE60 Energy, Walter Thain, said: “The breadth of knowledge and expertise which has been developed throughout the BJRE team is truly impressive. We are confident the company’s integration into the THREE60 Energy team will be seamless and will continue our mutual goal of growing and delivering better energy together.

“We are proud to continue to incorporate renewable energy into our strategic growth plans. Our recent Fit 4 Offshore Renewables ‘granted’ status is testament to our team’s dedication to providing renewable and sustainable energy resources, in this time of heightened energy security needs.

“The capability and technical expertise that this onshore wind operations and maintenance acquisition brings, coupled with our existing offshore capability, sets out our strategic intent in supporting the onshore and offshore wind markets, as well as future ScotWind developments, which will generate as much as 25GW of new, clean energy over the next decade.

“THREE60 Energy is a dynamic and multi-disciplined company, and we are proud to incorporate BJRE into our growing team and capabilities.”

Bryan Rendall at BJRE said: “We believe THREE60 Energy is the perfect fit to enable rapid growth and opportunities, and to strengthen and build new relationships across industry. We are very excited to progress together and ensure the highest standard of service to our customers, proudly as part of the THREE60 Energy team.”

