Maersk Training and GiraffeWork establish wind industry training center in Japan

Maersk Training and GiraffeWork have recently signed a collaboration agreement, at the Royal Danish Embassy in Tokyo, to establish a training center for the wind industry in Japan, offering courses in accordance to the Global Wind Organisation (GWO).

The center “GiraffeWork powered by Maersk Training” will open in March 2024 in Kawasaki-City, and will have a maximum annual capacity of 1,500 students. It will be equipped with the latest pool equipment and will have a marine survival course adapted to offshore wind power industry. In addition, the plan is to open an advanced rescue training course, advanced first aid training, and a BTT (Basic Technical Training) course in accordance with GWO, which will be the first of its kind in Japan.

With an increased demand for technicians in the wind industry of Japan, this cooperation will contribute to nurture the workforce needed in the industry, showcasing a promising cooperation between Denmark and Japan, the companies said last week.

GiraffeWork is a subsidiary of parent company Daikyo Kenki.

As Energy Voice recently reported, major offshore wind developers, including bp, RWE Renewables, Equinor, Orsted, Shell, and TotalEnergies, are excited by the huge offshore wind potential in energy-short Japan, delegates heard at the Japan Wind Energy 2022 conference in Tokyo.

Indeed, Japan has long been a major energy importer, relying heavily on fossil fuels. But the government is firmly behind a pivot to more domestic renewable energy to boost energy security in these uncertain times, as well as help meet its 2050 decarbonisation goals.