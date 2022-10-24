Maersk Training and GiraffeWork establish wind industry training center in Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Maersk Training and GiraffeWork establish wind industry training center in Japan

Maersk Training and GiraffeWork have recently signed a collaboration agreement, at the Royal Danish Embassy in Tokyo, to establish a training center for the wind industry in Japan, offering courses in accordance to the Global Wind Organisation (GWO).
By Energy Voice
24/10/2022, 3:15 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockBP Japanese offshore wind
Japanese flag flutters in the wind

Maersk Training and GiraffeWork have recently signed a collaboration agreement, at the Royal Danish Embassy in Tokyo, to establish a training center for the wind industry in Japan, offering courses in accordance to the Global Wind Organisation (GWO).

The center “GiraffeWork powered by Maersk Training” will open in March 2024 in Kawasaki-City, and will have a maximum annual capacity of 1,500 students. It will be equipped with the latest pool equipment and will have a marine survival course adapted to offshore wind power industry. In addition, the plan is to open an advanced rescue training course, advanced first aid training, and a BTT (Basic Technical Training) course in accordance with GWO, which will be the first of its kind in Japan.

With an increased demand for technicians in the wind industry of Japan, this cooperation will contribute to nurture the workforce needed in the industry, showcasing a promising cooperation between Denmark and Japan, the companies said last week.

GiraffeWork is a subsidiary of parent company Daikyo Kenki.

As Energy Voice recently reported, major offshore wind developers, including bp, RWE Renewables, Equinor, Orsted, Shell, and TotalEnergies, are excited by the huge offshore wind potential in energy-short Japan, delegates heard at the Japan Wind Energy 2022 conference in Tokyo.

Indeed, Japan has long been a major energy importer, relying heavily on fossil fuels. But the government is firmly behind a pivot to more domestic renewable energy to boost energy security in these uncertain times, as well as help meet its 2050 decarbonisation goals.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts