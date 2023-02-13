APAC renewable energy deal value hits $19bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

APAC renewable energy deal value hits $19bn

By Energy Voice
13/02/2023, 12:58 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockWind turbines generating electric power with renewable energy against golden sunset at Mandvi seaside ,Kutch, Gujarat, India.
Wind turbines generating electric power with renewable energy against golden sunset at Mandvi seaside ,Kutch, Gujarat, India.

Renewable energy M&A deal value in Asia Pacific increased by 11% year-on-year to $19 billion in 2022, primarily due to a surge in onshore wind and geothermal merger and acquisition activity.

The latest data from Enerdatics, a research company, showed India and Australia led the M&A activity with a 72% rise in onshore wind deals to $7.4 billion, driven by PE firms, oil majors and large-integrated utilities.

Solar: India, Vietnam, Australia, and Japan account for 73% of M&A activity.

Large integrated utilities and industrial players including Hero Future Energies, Shell, Sembcorp, JERA and EDP dominated activity in the region, with PE-led acquisitions by firms such as BlackRock, KKR, Actis and Partners Group rising by 60% y/y.

Corporate PPAs: Deals for operational assets backed by corporate PPAs more than doubled y/y in 2022. Increasing demand from C&I customers has raised contract tariffs relative to utility PPAs, improving the earnings of assets linked to bilateral contracts.

Wind: India and Australia lead 72% y/y rise in deal value to $7.4bn.

Transactions were characterised by a balanced mix of corporate takeovers and asset acquisitions. Industrial conglomerates and IPPs such as Squadron Energy, Macquarie’s GIG, Shell, Iberdrola, JSW Group and ReNew Power were the major buyers.

Offshore wind: Deal volume is steadily picking up, with activity concentrated in South Korea, Taiwan and Australia. Ontario Teachers’ $1bn purchase of early-stage assets in South Korea from Corio Generation marks the region’s largest offshore wind deal since 2017.

Geothermal: Indonesia, Philippines record ~$1.5bn of acquisitions in 2022.

Indonesia accounted for the bulk of deal value, at ~$1bn, with Star Energy and Green Era each investing ~$400-500mn in operational assets. In the Philippines, SM Investments took over the Philippine Geothermal Production Co for an enterprise value of $510mn.

Key drivers: Ambitious government targets (Indonesia: 9 GW by 2035; Philippines: 900 MW during 2021-2025) and ongoing legislative amendments aimed at reducing exploration costs and incentivising foreign investment are the key drivers of deal activity.

