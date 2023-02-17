EDF reports record loss after nuclear output choked by repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

EDF reports record loss after nuclear output choked by repairs

By Bloomberg
17/02/2023, 7:57 am
© BloombergVapor rises from a cooling tower in the Cruas Nuclear Power Plant, operated by Electricite de France SA (EDF), on the River Rhone in Cruas, France, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. France President Emmanuel Macron has been making the case for energy savings and more investment in clean power and new nuclear plants to curb fossil fuel use and fight climate change. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Electricite de France reported a historic loss for 2022 after repairs choked its nuclear output, but the utility predicted a significant rebound in earnings this year as production recovers.

The state-controlled generator swung to a net loss, excluding non-recurring items, of €12.7 billion ($13.5 billion) last year after a profit of €4.7 billion in 2021, according to a statement on Friday. Its net financial debt soared 50% to €64.5 billion in 2022.

The company’s woes exacerbated the region’s energy crisis by turning France — traditionally a powerhouse producer — into a net importer of electricity. President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which is trying to regain full ownership of the nuclear giant to reassure creditors, wants new Chief Executive Officer Luc Remont to restore production and prepare the company to start building new reactors in France and the UK.

EDF was forced to buy back its production shortfall on the wholesale market last year as the energy crunch pushed prices to records. The company also suffered from a price cap set by the government to protect consumers.

EDF is seeking compensation worth €8.34 billion before the Paris administrative court for losses arising from the price-cap mechanism.

