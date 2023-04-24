Government looks to expand NSTA jurisdiction to encompass hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Government looks to expand NSTA jurisdiction to encompass hydrogen

By Ryan Duff
24/04/2023, 4:26 pm
© Supplied by Andrew Dykesgovernment UK hydrogen

The UK government is proposing that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) should oversee hydrogen pipelines in addition to its current workload.

Rishi Sunak’s government has opened a consultation on the proposition which is set to close at 11:45 pm on 22 of next month.

The government proposal suggests extending the offshore oil and gas pipeline construction and use of consenting responsibility of the NSTA so it also applies to hydrogen pipelines.

This would also see the NSTA receive the power to issue hydrogen storage licenses while granting an extension to the NSTA’s environmental and decommissioning regulations, which apply to relevant hydrogen activities.

The consultation process is open for everyone, however, the government highlights that it will be of importance to those working in or studying the hydrogen sector.

To this, the NSTA has written: “We welcome this consultation, a key step towards realising the government ambition of 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030 and look forward to continuing our work with government and industry to support the development of the UK hydrogen economy.”

If successful, these changes will impact other regulatory bodies within the UK energy sector.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) would look over any applications before the NSTA decide whether to grant approvals.

The DESNZ and OPRED would be responsible for relevant offshore environmental impact assessments and habitat assessments.

In its proposal, the government writes: “Both industry and the Government are keen to operationalise viable projects urgently.

“We already have a mature offshore regulatory system for other offshore energy activities.

“The purpose of this consultation is therefore to propose certain amendments to the existing system of offshore pipeline and gas storage regulation that will enable first of a kind offshore hydrogen projects to be realised.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts