Government looks to expand NSTA jurisdiction to encompass hydrogen

The UK government is proposing that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) should oversee hydrogen pipelines in addition to its current workload.

Rishi Sunak’s government has opened a consultation on the proposition which is set to close at 11:45 pm on 22 of next month.

The government proposal suggests extending the offshore oil and gas pipeline construction and use of consenting responsibility of the NSTA so it also applies to hydrogen pipelines.

This would also see the NSTA receive the power to issue hydrogen storage licenses while granting an extension to the NSTA’s environmental and decommissioning regulations, which apply to relevant hydrogen activities.

The consultation process is open for everyone, however, the government highlights that it will be of importance to those working in or studying the hydrogen sector.

To this, the NSTA has written: “We welcome this consultation, a key step towards realising the government ambition of 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030 and look forward to continuing our work with government and industry to support the development of the UK hydrogen economy.”

If successful, these changes will impact other regulatory bodies within the UK energy sector.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) would look over any applications before the NSTA decide whether to grant approvals.

The DESNZ and OPRED would be responsible for relevant offshore environmental impact assessments and habitat assessments.

In its proposal, the government writes: “Both industry and the Government are keen to operationalise viable projects urgently.

“We already have a mature offshore regulatory system for other offshore energy activities.

“The purpose of this consultation is therefore to propose certain amendments to the existing system of offshore pipeline and gas storage regulation that will enable first of a kind offshore hydrogen projects to be realised.”