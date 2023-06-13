UK had nearly 350 offshore wind safety incidents in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK had nearly 350 offshore wind safety incidents in 2022

By Ryan Duff
14/06/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by KATH FLANNERY / DC TScotland floating offshore wind
Kincardine wind farm.

G+, the health and safety organisation for the offshore wind sector, recorded that incidents in the sector were down in the UK during 2022, however, nearly 350 were reported.

The organisation based at the Energy Institute found that the UK’s injuries were significantly higher than the next highest country Taiwan, which had “a significant increase in reporting of incidents and hours”, according to G+.

The UK reported 348 incidents while Taiwan reported 185, however, this could be explained by the United Kingdom’s strong ambitions for offshore wind.

aker offshore wind horizons © Supplied by Quantum Communicatio
Aker Offshore Winds

According to a recent report from RenewableUK, there are 97 GW of offshore wind in development in the UK, an increase of around 6 GW from a year ago.

Nick Wayth, Energy Institute chief executive, commented: “Offshore wind continues to be a global success story, beating generation targets and driving us closer to a fully decarbonised energy system.

“Complacency causes injuries, which is why G+’s reporting role is so vital in embedding a culture of continuous improvement through its work programme.”

High-potential incidents up in 2022

Overall, the report shows that incidents in the sector were down while the number of hours worked in offshore wind went up by 38% when compared to figures from 2021.

G+ says that 44.6 million hours were worked globally in the offshore wind sector throughout 2022.

However, a total of 225 high-potential incidents were reported in 2022, which is a 10% increase on 2021 levels.

Crown Estate Scotland INTOG © Bloomberg
A 2.4-megawatt wind turbine in the sea.

The organisation found that there were 868 reported incidents and injuries last year, with 325 of these taking place on a vessel, 298 on a turbine and 185 taking place onshore.

The top three processes in which injuries occur were found to be during lifting operations, manual handling, and access/egress.

Compared with the 2021 data, there was a 69% decrease in the number of emergency response and medical evacuation incidents, from 62 in 2021 to 19 in 2022, marking an improvement in the sector’s safety.

© Supplied by Energy Institute
Jakob Nielsen, G+ chair

G+ chair, Jakob Nielsen, said: “You can’t improve what you don’t measure, which is why G+ plays such an indispensable role in reporting, monitoring and steering industry to make our sector as safe as it can possibly be.”

The group chair added: “What’s non-negotiable for us as operators is to grow in a way that protects our people in often hazardous environments with the highest safety standards.

“I’m pleased to see genuine progress as a result of the work G+ and its members are undertaking – but we are under no illusion as to the importance of constant vigilance to uphold and improve safety performance.”

