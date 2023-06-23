Siemens Energy stock price plummets amid turbine failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Siemens Energy stock price plummets amid turbine failures

By Ryan Duff
23/06/2023, 4:09 pm
Siemens turbine
Siemens onshore wind turbine

Siemens Energy stock prices have dropped by record numbers following growing issues at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Share prices dropped by as much as 36% after the firm reported a “substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components.”

Siemens Energy is saying that it is scrapping its annual profit guidance and has warned shareholders that additional costs may exceed €1 billion (£85.68 million).

The company was already being hit with issues such as the rising costs of steel and other key raw materials when the news of its wind turbine failures went public.

Chief executive, Christian Bruch has told reporters “Even though it should be clear to everyone, I would like to emphasise again how bitter this is for all of us”.

Following these reported issues “the board initiated an extended technical review of Siemens Gamesa’s installed fleet” the firms said.

sf6 gas © Supplied by Iberdrola
Siemens Gamesa used Sf6-free equipment for the East Anglia One windfarm.

Earlier this month Siemens Gamesa minority shareholders approved a capital reduction for the remaining 2.21% of shares not held by Siemens Energy in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

At the time Mr Bruch said: “This is an important step in preparing for full integration. Besides, the turnaround program at Siemens Gamesa, Mistral, needs further rigorous execution, even though we see first moves in the right direction.”

Last year Siemens Energy AG announced taking full control of its troubled Gamesa unit.

After counting shareholder votes, the German company controls 93% of the wind turbine maker with a plan to move to full ownership and a de-listing of the manufacturer.

In 2022 there were reported issues with turbines as the firm rushed production in 2019 to combat industry competition.

Gamesa has also been experiencing issues with its scaling up its new onshore turbine model, named the 5.X platform. A review of this product is still underway.

