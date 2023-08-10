Heriot Watt launches ‘pioneering’ Energy Transition MSc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Heriot Watt launches ‘pioneering’ Energy Transition MSc

By Andrew Dykes
10/08/2023, 4:30 pm
© Supplied by Heriot-WattHeriot-Watt's Orkney campus. Stromness
Heriot-Watt's Orkney campus. Stromness

Heriot-Watt University is launching a new Master of Science degree to provide support the “increasingly urgent” work of energy transition.

The newly developed MSc in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Transition, known as MSc ReSET, is built around the rapidly growing discipline of Transition Engineering – an interdisciplinary approach to change for unsustainable systems across power, transport, industry, real estate and other sectors.

The programme is taught in person at the University’s Orkney campus through the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society (EGIS) and focuses on technologies, energy systems and economics, as well as the design of projects that can aid a move away from fossil fuels and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.

It has been developed Professor Susan Krumdieck, a mechanical and energy systems engineer from New Zealand and who chairwoman of energy transition engineering at Heriot-Watt.

“If the world is to decarbonise and reach net zero emissions by 2050, whole systems will have to be redesigned and redeveloped, including energy infrastructure, technology, regulation and markets,” Professor Krumdieck explained.

“A new generation of transition engineering specialists is needed to drive this change – and our MSc ReSET is firmly focused on helping students and professionals develop these vital skills – so they can help to reset global energy systems.

“Students will tackle real-world problems – like transition to walkable neighbourhoods, or net zero products – and will learn use of digital tools to model and analyse transition scenarios.”

The course is delivered by experts in renewable energy, economics and transition engineering at the university’s International Centre for Island Technology (ICIT), the University’s Orkney campus, in the coastal town of Stromness.

The ICIT is a partner in the Islands Centre for Net Zero (ICNZ), a pan-island distributed innovation centre that will support Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides to become lighthouse communities in the energy transition. Funded by the UK and Scottish Government as part of the Islands Growth Deal, ICNZ is led by the European Marine Energy Centre – a leading international test and demonstration centre for marine energy technologies, green hydrogen and energy systems.

It can also be delivered online along its four topic themes: Transition Engineering, Economics and Commercialisation, Renewable Energy Technology and Energy Systems.

It comes amid a wealth studies which have warned that a poor understanding of specialised skills and competition amongst various sectors could hamper the UK’s energy transition ambitions.

