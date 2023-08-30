Government sets aside £3.5m to look into impact of turbines on air defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Government sets aside £3.5m to look into impact of turbines on air defence

By Ryan Duff
30/08/2023, 1:21 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesSeagreen Scotland SSE Renewables
The Seagreen offshore wind farm.

The UK government has set aside more than £3.5 million in funding to limit the impact offshore wind farms have on the country’s air defence.

The UK government announced that The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNEZ) and Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) have awarded £3.2 million in funding to minimise the impact of offshore wind farms on UK Air Defence.

A further £500,000 competition has been launched which will help companies find solutions to accurately assess the effectiveness of these solutions.

The £3.2m is to be split between two projects aiming to demonstrate technologies that can minimise the impact of offshore wind farms and their interference on defence radar.

The two winners are the Hampshire-based aerospace company, LiveLink Aerospace, which has been awarded up to £1.3 million in funding, and Trelleborg, an engineering firm based in Nottinghamshire, which secured up to £1.8 million in grant funding.

LiveLink Aerospace will look into the radar clutter caused by the rotating blades of wind turbines, something the government says, “Can degrade the performance of air defence radars and surveillance systems.”

While Trelleborg’s £1.8 million grant will go towards using “advanced materials in wind turbines to tackle radar interference.”

Finding security for energy and the nation

The government says that this process will support its ambitions to reach 50GW in offshore wind by 2030, while also assisting air defence and its ability to co-exist with the green energy source.

UK energy security secretary Grant Shapps said: “Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown us how important it is to power more of Britain from Britain.

“Our offshore wind capability plays a huge role in delivering our energy security, with the world’s four largest offshore windfarms in UK waters.

“But with the war raging on, we need to make sure our energy security and our national security remain fully compatible.

“This funding will ensure our offshore wind works alongside our latest air defence technologies – boosting our defences through our military, and by delivering home-grown energy for our homes and businesses.”

Wing commander Kevin Walton, co-chair of the Ministry of Defence/Offshore Wind Industry Council Air Defence Mitigation Task Force said: “The MOD is playing an active role in the UK’s efforts to build a greener, net-zero future.

“Offshore wind will play a central part in meeting our nation’s renewable energy needs and ensuring energy security for the UK.

“Complementing existing RAF work to mitigate the impacts of large-scale offshore windfarms on our current radars and the previous phases of this competition, this 2nd stream of Phase 3 of the innovation competition will play an important part in helping us to find the right combination of future solutions that will enable the long-term co-existence of windfarms and the UK’s air surveillance radars.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts