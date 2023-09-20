Sunak plans roll back on green energy policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Sunak plans roll back on green energy policies

By Bloomberg
20/09/2023, 7:35 am
© Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Shutterstock sunak green
PM Rishi Sunak.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would roll back some green energy policies while sustaining the country’s long-term carbon emission reduction target, a move that sparked a backlash among Tory MPs and created uncertainty for industry.

“We are committed to net zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally, but doing so in a better, more proportionate way,” Sunak said in a statement Tuesday, without providing specifics on what he would change.

Among the moves under consideration, Sunak is weighing deferring by five years to 2035 a ban on the sale of cars powered by diesel and petrol, the British term for gasoline, and weakening the phase out of gas boilers, according to a person familiar with the plan, who asked not to be identified as the government hasn’t yet made the decision public.

The policy shift, first reported by the BBC, is part of Sunak’s efforts to close a double-digit poll gap against the opposition Labour Party and respond to internal criticisms that he’s been too timid and insufficiently political as a leader.

But the move was met with an immediate angry response from senior figures within his own Conservative Party. Former cabinet minister Alok Sharma, who was previously Britain’s business and energy secretary and President of COP26, said the move “will not help economically or electorally.” Simon Clarke, another former cabinet minister, said the shift would “shatter” a pro-climate consensus in the UK.

A delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars would also be a blow to automakers investing in electric-vehicle production in Britain, because the prospect of the 2030 ban is set to markedly boost demand. Only last week BMW AG announced plans to invest £600 million ($744 million) into its factory in Oxford to make electric Minis, and as recently as July the cabinet minister Michael Gove said the 2030 ban was “immovable.”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s energy secretary, described Sunak’s new plans as a “complete farce” and described the British premier as “rattled, chaotic and out of his depth.”

Sunak sees diluting the green agenda as an attractive ploy because of his party’s recent success at a special election in the seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where the Tory victory was strongly influenced by taking a prominent stance against the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone, a flagship green policy of the capital’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

Speaking to Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua in New York, Khan defended his ULEZ policy and hit back at Sunak.

“This is basically lazy politics from a weak prime minister,” Khan said of Sunak’s policy shift. The UK prime minister is “throwing red meat to his backbenches because he’s so weak and ineffectual,” he said.

Sunak said he would give further details on his plans in a speech later this week.

