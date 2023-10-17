“No public policy case” for hydrogen to heat homes, says infrastructure report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

“No public policy case” for hydrogen to heat homes, says infrastructure report

By Ryan Duff
18/10/2023, 12:01 am
© Bloomberguk energy prices

In a report on the UK’s net zero needs, the National Infrastructure Commission says there is “no public policy case” for hydrogen to be used to heat individual homes or other buildings.

In its second National Infrastructure Assessment, a five-yearly review, the commission makes a series of recommendations to transform the country’s energy, transport and other key networks over the next 30 years and make it fit for 2050.

Notably, the NIC finds that “a system with hydrogen heating would be around 1.2 times more expensive than a system without.”

The assessment recommends that the government rule out supporting the use of hydrogen for heating in these cases, instead favouring electrification. It points to using electricity to power heat pumps, outlining that the running costs would be cheaper than a hydrogen boiler.

The NIC also explains that the complexity of converting the gas network and homes to hydrogen is another point against the use of clean fuel.

The report makes clear that fossil fuel heating should be “phased out” and that the government should “focus solely on electrification.”

Writing in the report’s foreword, Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: “The good news is that modern, reliable infrastructure can support economic growth, help tackle climate change and enhance the natural environment.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in time, with the opportunity to make a major difference to this country’s future. But we need to get on with it.

“People often talk about infrastructure as the backbone of our economy: what our infrastructure needs now is the collective mettle to turn commitments into action that will reap rewards for decades to come.”

CCS and Hydrogen

The report also dives into carbon transport and storage with the NIC saying new networks will need to be up and running “well before 2035” for the storage and transmission of hydrogen and carbon.

The assessment proposes encouraging the private sector to build these networks and storage sites.

The document outlines: “Government should commit to the development of a carbon transmission pipeline and storage network that can transport and store at least 50MtCO2e per year by 2035.”

© Supplied by NIC
Hydrogen and Carbon transport networks suggested by NIC.

The NIC has produced a map showing core pipeline networks for hydrogen and carbon throughout the UK with industrial hubs such as Grangemouth and Teeside being highlighted.

The report says that its proposed core network should connect Grangemouth and north-east Scotland, Teesside, Humberside, Merseyside, the Peak District and Southampton.

The Commission says that a hydrogen network should run through the same areas.

Crucially, it also warns there is “no time to lose”.

“While meeting the UK’s economic infrastructure needs will incur significant, if manageable, costs, the costs of inaction would almost certainly be greater,” the authors note.

