Electricity transmission firm SSEN launches new Aberdeen office

SSEN Transmission, the firm responsible for the electricity transmission network across the north and north-east, has opened a new Aberdeen office.

It said it had doubled its footprint in the Granite City by moving to Prime Four business park in Kingswells.

The new site has capacity for 200 people, with the headcount currently sitting at 140.

They previously worked out of shared space at 200 Ashgrove Road West.

‘It’s a big step for the company’

SSEN Transmission managing Director Rob McDonald said: “It’s a big step for the company as we strengthen our commitment to the north of Scotland and get ready to deliver one of the biggest investment programmes that the country has ever seen.”

The firm’s Pathway to 2030 programme of electricity transmission network development projects aims to build capacity for energy security and net -zero targets.

It will involve a number of new and replacement high-voltage power lines being built across the north to support Scotland’s drive to cut carbon emissions.

Mr McDonald hailed the programme as an “enormous economic opportunity” that would create long-term, sustainable careers across the country.

He added: “With the opening of our new Aberdeen office, and the promise of significant recruitment in the months and years ahead, it’s an exciting time to be a part of our team.”

Electricity network firm has big recruitment plans

SSEN Transmission, part of energy firm SSE, has already seen its headcount grow from around 500 employees in 2018 to more than 1,600 today.

An extimated 500 new workers are joining the business this year, with further recruitment forecast as the company gears up to deliver its Pathway to 2030 programme.

The new Aberdeen office has plenty of space for a growing team in the north-east.

New office a ‘welcome sign’ of new skills and opportunities in north-east

It was opened by Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray, who unveiled a plaque to mark the event.

Mr Gray said: “The trebling of SSEN Transmission’s workforce since 2018 and the creation of this hub, and SSEN Transmission’s investment in it, is a welcome sign of the new skills and opportunities being created in Aberdeen and the north-east as we transition to net zero.

“The electricity network will be critical to delivering the ambitions set out in our draft energy strategy and just transition plan.

“Investment in networks will play a crucial role in creating long-term, high quality, green jobs that will attract and retain talent in communities across Scotland.”

Today’s office opening in Aberdeen follows on from the firm unveiling new premises in Perth, with room for 500 employees, at its headquarters in Perth during 2022.

Meanwhile, SSEN Transmission has plans for “operations warehouses” in Inverness and Dundee.