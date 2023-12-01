UAE launches $30bn funding platform for fairer finance

The United Arab Emirates has set out a $30 billion commitment to “create a fairer climate finance system”, with a particular focus on the Global South.

Altérra, the new fund, aims to mobilise $250bn globally by 2030.

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber will chair Altérra, while Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, COP28 director-general, will be CEO.

“Altérra provides a transformational solution for attracting private capital. Its scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate-focused investment, making it a vehicle like no other,” said Al Jaber. “Its launch reflects the COP Presidency’s Action Agenda and the UAE’s efforts to make climate finance available, accessible and affordable.”

The investment unit will have two parts. Altérra Acceleration will have $25bn and focus on “climate investments at scale”. It will act as an anchor investor and co-investor.

Altérra Transformation will have $5bn. It will focus on risk mitigation to drive “investment flows into the Global South, directly addressing the challenges that currently limit climate investment and access to affordable capital”.

Lunate has established Altérra, which will be based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Altérra, BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG are the inaugural launch partners.

The first move will be an investment in 6 GW of new clean energy in India. This includes 1.2 GW of wind and solar, which will begin producing power by 2025.

Altérra is also looking at investments such as an African platform, with around 5 GW of onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV). Another project involves rural electrification in Latin America, which could provide power to more than 1 million people in remote areas.

Lunate is backed by Chimera Investment, linked to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the UAE president. Chimera launched Lunate in September this year.