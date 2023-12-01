UAE launches $30bn funding platform for fairer finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UAE launches $30bn funding platform for fairer finance

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber will chair Altérra, while Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, COP28 director-general, will be CEO.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/12/2023, 10:50 am
The United Arab Emirates has set out a $30 billion commitment to “create a fairer climate finance system”, with a particular focus on the Global South.

Altérra, the new fund, aims to mobilise $250bn globally by 2030.

“Altérra provides a transformational solution for attracting private capital. Its scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate-focused investment, making it a vehicle like no other,” said Al Jaber. “Its launch reflects the COP Presidency’s Action Agenda and the UAE’s efforts to make climate finance available, accessible and affordable.”

The investment unit will have two parts. Altérra Acceleration will have $25bn and focus on “climate investments at scale”. It will act as an anchor investor and co-investor.

Altérra Transformation will have $5bn. It will focus on risk mitigation to drive “investment flows into the Global South, directly addressing the challenges that currently limit climate investment and access to affordable capital”.

Lunate has established Altérra, which will be based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Altérra, BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG are the inaugural launch partners.

The first move will be an investment in 6 GW of new clean energy in India. This includes 1.2 GW of wind and solar, which will begin producing power by 2025.

Altérra is also looking at investments such as an African platform, with around 5 GW of onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV). Another project involves rural electrification in Latin America, which could provide power to more than 1 million people in remote areas.

Lunate is backed by Chimera Investment, linked to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the UAE president. Chimera launched Lunate in September this year.

