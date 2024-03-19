Shell plans to divest 1,000 retail sites in shift to EV charging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell plans to divest 1,000 retail sites in shift to EV charging

By Bloomberg
19/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 19/03/2024, 8:26 am
© BloombergShell EVs
An electric charging sign at the entrance to a Shell Plc petrol station.

Shell (LON: SHEL) plans to divest 500 retail sites annually over the next two years, responding to a growing demand for electric vehicle chargers.

“We are upgrading our retail network, with expanded electric vehicle charging and convenience offers, in response to changing customer needs,” Shell said in its latest energy transition strategy. “In total, we plan to divest around 500 Shell-owned sites (including joint ventures) a year in 2024 and 2025.”

The London-based major said it would focus on public chargers — increasing those to 200,000 by the end of the decade compared to 54,000 currently — because customers need them more than home charging. The company will roll out these in China — where it operates more than half its current recharging stations — and Europe where demand is fast growing.

As the EV charging business grows, Shell expects an internal rate of return of 12% or higher. The company didn’t give details on which retail sites it would divest. Huibert Vigeveno, who heads Shell’s downstream, renewables and energy solutions business said last June that taking 500 sites per year was equivalent to around 4% of Shell-operated sites

Last week, Shell updated its energy transition strategy, weakening its carbon-emissions reduction targets for the coming decade, while sticking to its net-zero commitment for 2050. The company also introduced a new target to reduce customer emissions from the use of its oil products by 15% to 20% by 2030, compared with 2021 levels.

Most of the oil products the firm sells are used in the transport sector. The company estimates that as much as 20% of these are used for non-energy items such as lubricants and chemicals which do not cause customer emissions as they are not combusted.

