Sulmara signed up to survey Stormar floating wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Sulmara signed up to survey Stormar floating wind farm

By Michael Behr
20/03/2024, 10:54 am
© Supplied by SulmaraMichael King, head of sales at Sulmara, which will perform site characterisation for Orsted, BlueFloat Energy and Renantis' 1GW Stromar floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.
Michael King, head of sales at Sulmara, which will perform site characterisation for Orsted, BlueFloat Energy and Renantis' 1GW Stromar floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Sulmara will perform site characterisation for Orsted, BlueFloat Energy and Renantis’ 1GW Stormar floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The company will utilise the Vos Gorgeous, a 60m multi-purpose subsea vessel, to carry out geophysical investigation across the proposed Stormar floating wind farm site in water depths up to 100m.

Due to commence in April, the project will see data acquisition carried out to support Stromar’s engineering design work, as well as its ongoing environmental assessment of the site, which is approximately 50km (31 miles) off Caithness in northern Scotland.

Michael King, Head of Sales at Sulmara, said: “Mobilising the Vos Gorgeous to carry out high-specification site characterisation is a big part of our plans for 2024, and bringing another modern, fuel-efficient vessel online to meet market demand shows how committed we are to supporting our clients’ net-zero ambitions.

“Having multiple vessels on charter gives us more availability and flexibility to meet our clients’ high expectations, and also allows us to take on more complex projects. It’s been a hugely exciting way to start 2024, and we very much have ambitions to continue disrupting the status quo and provide solutions that will deliver for clients and the environment throughout the rest of the year.”

Stromar’s project director, Nicholas Ritchie added: “This marks a critical milestone for Stromar, where Sulmara’s expertise, alongside its sustainable vessels and innovative technology, will be crucial for this significant work.

“Partnering with the Sulmara team aligns with our commitment to decarbonisation and, importantly, working with Scottish partners to bolster the local supply chain. Stromar represents a major project that could enhance Scotland’s leadership in the global floating wind sector, while also contributing to the ambitious net zero targets set by both the Scottish and UK governments.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts