Sulmara signed up to survey Stormar floating wind farm

Sulmara will perform site characterisation for Orsted, BlueFloat Energy and Renantis’ 1GW Stormar floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The company will utilise the Vos Gorgeous, a 60m multi-purpose subsea vessel, to carry out geophysical investigation across the proposed Stormar floating wind farm site in water depths up to 100m.

Due to commence in April, the project will see data acquisition carried out to support Stromar’s engineering design work, as well as its ongoing environmental assessment of the site, which is approximately 50km (31 miles) off Caithness in northern Scotland.

Michael King, Head of Sales at Sulmara, said: “Mobilising the Vos Gorgeous to carry out high-specification site characterisation is a big part of our plans for 2024, and bringing another modern, fuel-efficient vessel online to meet market demand shows how committed we are to supporting our clients’ net-zero ambitions.

“Having multiple vessels on charter gives us more availability and flexibility to meet our clients’ high expectations, and also allows us to take on more complex projects. It’s been a hugely exciting way to start 2024, and we very much have ambitions to continue disrupting the status quo and provide solutions that will deliver for clients and the environment throughout the rest of the year.”

Stromar’s project director, Nicholas Ritchie added: “This marks a critical milestone for Stromar, where Sulmara’s expertise, alongside its sustainable vessels and innovative technology, will be crucial for this significant work.

“Partnering with the Sulmara team aligns with our commitment to decarbonisation and, importantly, working with Scottish partners to bolster the local supply chain. Stromar represents a major project that could enhance Scotland’s leadership in the global floating wind sector, while also contributing to the ambitious net zero targets set by both the Scottish and UK governments.”