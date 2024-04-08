Former highlands RAF base up for grabs as freeport lands tax incentives

A former highlands RAF and Royal Navy base is set to be repurposed for renewables under the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport as tax incentives roll in.

Highland Deephaven owners say the site is primed for development and can offer renewables businesses moving into the region “unrivalled opportunities for growth.”

This comes as the legislative process confirming the establishment of Special Tax Sites for Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) comes to a conclusion.

ICFGF chief executive, Calum MacPherson, said the move would make the Scottish Highlands a focus of attention from the renewable energy industry, helping bring transformational and lasting benefits to the region.

Mr McPherson said on the recent news: “Together, our Tax Sites, totalling around 520 hectares, amount to the largest green engineering development site in the UK.

“The incentives available will attract world-wide interest and help realise the region’s potential to become the largest European hub for the development of the offshore wind industry and associated renewable energy technologies.

“Although the Green Freeport has only just gained tax site status, it has already been helping make our area the focus of attention for the international renewables industry.

“It was a key factor in Japanese company Sumitomo’s recently announced plans to develop a cable manufacturing facility at Nigg, in Easter Ross.”

Former airfield proves to be ‘a unique prospect for businesses’

The largely undeveloped Highland Deephaven site is a 468-acre industrial estate, open to all industrial and commercial use.

The former armed forces base falls under the Green Freeport, enabling energy firms that move in to take advantage tax incentives.

Mary Bowman, associate director at Highland Rural, which manages the site, said: “A large majority of our 468-acre site remains undeveloped, providing a unique prospect for businesses within the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport zone – allowing them to enter the region and take advantage of tax benefits and centres of innovation, while creating the specific infrastructure they need to thrive.

“With a private causeway leading directly into the Cromarty Firth, and the potential for additional deepwater access, the site is ready for development by research, manufacturing and development firms looking to expand their operations in the renewables market.”

The site created jobs once before, why not again?

Originally known as Novar Airfield and then Evanton Airfield, the site opened as an airbase in 1922, working in conjunction with the naval fleet at Invergordon.

The space was in operation until 1956 after being leased to the US Air Force for its final year, the site was purchased by Highland Resources.

Clark Davis, chief executive of Highland Resources, commented: “When we reviewed all the assets in our portfolio, it became clear that there was huge potential for Highland Deephaven.

“We are very conscious that the history of Highland Deephaven runs deep in the area, and are passionate about bringing it once more to the forefront of the community.

“At one time the site provided a source of local employment, and we’re eager to see that return at Highland Deephaven with incoming businesses.”