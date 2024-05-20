Drone inspection specialists SkyVisor to enter UK market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Drone inspection specialists SkyVisor to enter UK market

By Michael Behr
20/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SkyVisorFrench drone inspection group SkyVisor has revealed plans to offer autonomous inspections of wind turbines and solar panels in the UK market.

The company currently operates in 30 countries including France, Belgium and Germany, working with clients such as RWE, RES, EDF and Boralex.

While SkyVisor’s UK operations are currently remote, it said it is considering potential locations for a physical base in the event of future expansion.

“We are thrilled to introduce SkyVisor’s advanced drone inspection capabilities to the UK market, where the demand for efficient asset management solutions especially for the offshore wind market is ever-growing,” said SkyVisor CEO Paul Fontaine.

“The UK’s offshore wind turbine market really faces the reality of an aging fleet and there is a crucial need for thorough inspections, especially of the blades, which are essential for turbine performance.”

The group added that it expects to reach €1mn (£855,000) of revenue from UK operations by 2026.

Under inspection a priority

SkyVisor is looking to provide its drone inspection services to both freshly commissioned turbines and ageing ones. In particular, SkyVisor noted that it plans to address under-inspection of turbine blades – a challenge due to the difficulty accessing them.

According to the company, human inspections typically require three to four hours per turbine, while SkyVisor claimed its solution streamlines the process to 18 minutes per turbine. This means a single inspection team can assess up to 18 turbines in a single day, compared to two turbines achievable through human contact methods.

Adapting to the UK’s regulatory landscape, SkyVisor has tailored its solutions to comply with local legislation and adhere to industry standards.

The company’s expansion coincides with the implementation of more expansive drone legislation effective January 1, 2024, offering a framework that facilitates broader drone usage across various industries, including renewable energy.

