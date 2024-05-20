Drone inspection specialists SkyVisor to enter UK market

French drone inspection group SkyVisor has revealed plans to offer autonomous inspections of wind turbines and solar panels in the UK market.

The company currently operates in 30 countries including France, Belgium and Germany, working with clients such as RWE, RES, EDF and Boralex.

While SkyVisor’s UK operations are currently remote, it said it is considering potential locations for a physical base in the event of future expansion.

“We are thrilled to introduce SkyVisor’s advanced drone inspection capabilities to the UK market, where the demand for efficient asset management solutions especially for the offshore wind market is ever-growing,” said SkyVisor CEO Paul Fontaine.

“The UK’s offshore wind turbine market really faces the reality of an aging fleet and there is a crucial need for thorough inspections, especially of the blades, which are essential for turbine performance.”

The group added that it expects to reach €1mn (£855,000) of revenue from UK operations by 2026.

Under inspection a priority

SkyVisor is looking to provide its drone inspection services to both freshly commissioned turbines and ageing ones. In particular, SkyVisor noted that it plans to address under-inspection of turbine blades – a challenge due to the difficulty accessing them.

According to the company, human inspections typically require three to four hours per turbine, while SkyVisor claimed its solution streamlines the process to 18 minutes per turbine. This means a single inspection team can assess up to 18 turbines in a single day, compared to two turbines achievable through human contact methods.

Adapting to the UK’s regulatory landscape, SkyVisor has tailored its solutions to comply with local legislation and adhere to industry standards.

The company’s expansion coincides with the implementation of more expansive drone legislation effective January 1, 2024, offering a framework that facilitates broader drone usage across various industries, including renewable energy.