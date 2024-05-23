Supercritical Solutions and HAMR Energy forge e-methanol partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Supercritical Solutions and HAMR Energy forge e-methanol partnership

By Lauren Sutherland
23/05/2024, 2:42 pm
© Supplied by Supercritical SolutiUK-based Supercritical Solutions and Australia’s HAMR Energy will partner in an e-methanol project that aims to reduce renewable methanol costs by 20%.
HAMR Energy co-founder Alex Smith and Supercritical co-founder Luke Tan

UK-based Supercritical Solutions and Australia’s HAMR Energy will partner in an e-methanol project that aims to reduce renewable methanol costs by 20%.

The Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership will back the project with around A$1 million (£480,000) in funding.

The first phase of the A$1.5 million (£800,000) project will consist of a feasibility study evaluating the integration of high-pressure hydrogen from Supercritical’s electrolysers into HAMR’s hybrid methanol plant design.

The project will test Supercritical’s advanced catalysts and a full lifecycle analysis evaluating the environmental impact of the electrolysers’ membraneless design.

The consortium will de-risk the concept for progression to pilot stage, with deployment of Supercritical’s technology in Australia as part of a renewable methanol production facility from 2026

The hydrogen will be used as a feedstock to produce methanol.

As a solution to zero-emission targets, e-methanol substitutes fuel oil and can transform the production of products ranging from plastics to fuels.

Additionally, this alternative fuel can be used for electrification in the generation of power offshore, replacing diesel and gas generators. Moreover, e-methanol may be a more promising alternative fuel than ammonia or others.

Chief executive officer and co-founder of Supercritical Matt Bird stated: “At Supercritical, we are not just engineering electrolysers; we are crafting the keystones for the next generation of clean energy infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with HAMR Energy signifies a leap towards making zero-emission renewable fuels a mainstream reality. This venture underpins our commitment to innovation and our belief that the right technology can indeed turn the tide on global energy challenges.”

The project will be influenced by academic expertise from the Monash University, Melbourne, through the institution’s Faculty of Engineering.

HAMR Energy’s chairman of the board, Richard Owen, said: “Decarbonisation requires global solutions. HAMR and Supercritical have some of the brightest science and engineering minds working to solve real decarbonisation challenges and the Government support of these young companies is most welcome and necessary to address the pace of energy transition.”

Supercritical is a UK based company producing technological solutions to clean energy. Their development of the “ultra-efficient electrolyser” puts them in good standing for developing the hydrogen production technology market.

HAMR Energy provides Australian renewable methanol expertise to the project, with the company centred around solutions to increasing demand for carbon neutral liquid fuels in the global pursuit for net-zero.

