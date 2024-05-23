Supercritical Solutions and HAMR Energy forge e-methanol partnership

UK-based Supercritical Solutions and Australia’s HAMR Energy will partner in an e-methanol project that aims to reduce renewable methanol costs by 20%.

The Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership will back the project with around A$1 million (£480,000) in funding.

The first phase of the A$1.5 million (£800,000) project will consist of a feasibility study evaluating the integration of high-pressure hydrogen from Supercritical’s electrolysers into HAMR’s hybrid methanol plant design.

The project will test Supercritical’s advanced catalysts and a full lifecycle analysis evaluating the environmental impact of the electrolysers’ membraneless design.

The consortium will de-risk the concept for progression to pilot stage, with deployment of Supercritical’s technology in Australia as part of a renewable methanol production facility from 2026

The hydrogen will be used as a feedstock to produce methanol.

As a solution to zero-emission targets, e-methanol substitutes fuel oil and can transform the production of products ranging from plastics to fuels.

Additionally, this alternative fuel can be used for electrification in the generation of power offshore, replacing diesel and gas generators. Moreover, e-methanol may be a more promising alternative fuel than ammonia or others.

Chief executive officer and co-founder of Supercritical Matt Bird stated: “At Supercritical, we are not just engineering electrolysers; we are crafting the keystones for the next generation of clean energy infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with HAMR Energy signifies a leap towards making zero-emission renewable fuels a mainstream reality. This venture underpins our commitment to innovation and our belief that the right technology can indeed turn the tide on global energy challenges.”

The project will be influenced by academic expertise from the Monash University, Melbourne, through the institution’s Faculty of Engineering.

HAMR Energy’s chairman of the board, Richard Owen, said: “Decarbonisation requires global solutions. HAMR and Supercritical have some of the brightest science and engineering minds working to solve real decarbonisation challenges and the Government support of these young companies is most welcome and necessary to address the pace of energy transition.”

Supercritical is a UK based company producing technological solutions to clean energy. Their development of the “ultra-efficient electrolyser” puts them in good standing for developing the hydrogen production technology market.

HAMR Energy provides Australian renewable methanol expertise to the project, with the company centred around solutions to increasing demand for carbon neutral liquid fuels in the global pursuit for net-zero.