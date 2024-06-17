Aberdeen is a ‘difficult market to recruit in’ as wind projects are pushed back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen is a ‘difficult market to recruit in’ as wind projects are pushed back

By Ryan Duff
17/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Balmoral Comtecbalmoral rosebank
Gary Yeoman, Sales Director, Balmoral Comtec.

“Aberdeen is quite a difficult market to recruit in,” Gary Yeoman sales director at Balmoral Comtec said while at the Granite City’s Energy Exports Conference.

He says the difficulty comes from “growth in the market” both in oil and gas and in renewables.

However, with offshore wind projects facing delays and “slipping further back”, Mr Yeoman said his firm is having to focus its recruitment efforts on oil and gas for now.

In recent years the renewables sector has experienced supply chain constraints, cost inflation and a lack of government support.

Last year’s Allocation Round 5 (AR5) failed to secure any bids for offshore wind in the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round.

Scottish Renewables, Renewable UK and Energy UK said in July 2023, a few months before the results of AR5 were announced, that the industry’s capacity to invest was being “eroded”.

© Supplied by Balmoral
The Balmoral HexDefence system.

Since the shortcomings of AR5, the UK government has adjusted the budget for the next allocation round to support the country’s offshore wind sector.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Mr Yeoman said: “We need to take in some graduates, perhaps focus on oil and gas short term, allow them to develop and get some experience to allow the easy transition over into floating wind when the market allows us to do so.

“As I say, some of these offshore wind projects are slipping further back so we really need to take in oil and gas people now, train them up – young graduates- give them the experience to make that transition a lot easier.”

Balmoral Comtec aims to continue creating jobs

Despite competing in a “difficult” job market, Aberdeen’s Balmoral Comtec has been recruiting within the city.

The business reported in April that it had received a multi-million-pound contract for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) by Orsted for its major Hornsea 3 project.

Also in April, Balmoral Comtec secured a multi-million-pound contract on the Rosebank oilfield, a move that it said would create more than 50 jobs in Aberdeen.

“We need to maintain our growth to maintain the jobs that we currently have in Aberdeen,” the north-east business’ sales director explained.

He continued: “We are heavily recruiting just now, Aberdeen is quite a difficult market to recruit in. We’ve opened an office in Glasgow that’s enabled us to tap into the central belt resource for engineers, for example.

“We are desperately keen to recruit more engineers, in particular, project management staff into the business. We are growing and people are the key to that growth.”

Possible overseas expansion for Balmoral Comtec

During a panel discussion at the Energy Industries Council’s Energy Exports Conference, Mr Yeoman pointed to overseas markets that are of interest to his firm.

The United States was named alongside Taiwan as a place that presents opportunities for Balmoral Comtec.

As contracts show up abroad, the Aberdeen business continues to assess the viability of setting up shop in some of these countries.

Yeoman explained: “It is all down to the timing of the projects, we’ve identified a number of key areas.

“We’re currently supplying a number of projects in Taiwan, it might well be that we require some local content to give us a competitive edge in these areas.”

Currently, the Balmoral Group has bases in Scotland, the US, Canada, Brazil, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Mr Yeoman concluded: “We have our internationalisation team looking at all of these areas, so I wouldn’t rule out any location.”

