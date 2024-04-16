Dozens of jobs created as Balmoral Comtec lands Rosebank contract win

Balmoral Comtec has secured a multi-million-pound contract on the Rosebank oilfield, creating more than 50 jobs in Aberdeen.

The Balmoral Group-owned provider of buoyancy, protection and insulation services business has announced the deal with Tier 1 contractor TechnipFMC to supply more than 600 buoyancy modules for the Equinor’s project in the West of Shetland.

Balmoral Comtec will provide engineering, design and manufacture of buoyancy modules from its base in Aberdeen. The modules will be installed on flexible risers and umbilicals.

TechnipFMC was awarded the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract for Equinor’s Rosebank project in 2023.

Gary Yeoman, sales director at Balmoral Comtec, said: “Rosebank signifies an exciting shift for the future of offshore field development in the UK, with its ambitions to be one of the first UK fields powered with renewable electricity.”

Equinor and Ithaca have said that Rosebank is expected to lead to £8.1bn of total direct investment, 78% of which is likely to be in UK-based businesses.

It will also support around 1,600 jobs at the height of construction and 450 UK jobs during the lifetime of the field.

Mr Yeoman added: “We’re delighted that as a result of this project we’re actively recruiting for many roles here in Aberdeen and across the UK.

“While this recruitment effort is driven by our recent award win, the addition of valuable, transferable skills will continue to heighten our expertise and strengthen our position as a leader across offshore sectors in both traditional and renewable energies.”

The Equinor development, 80 miles north-east of Shetland is the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters.

Equinor has said Rosebank could be producing through to the year 2051. Start up is anticipated in 2026-27.

In September, TechnipFMC, Odfjell Drilling and Altera Infrastructure all won major contracts for work on the project.

TechnipFMC’s deal was worth an estimated $500m. More than half of the value will be delivered in the UK with “a large portion in Scotland”.

Matthew Toler, UK country manager at TechnipFMC, commented: “Balmoral Comtec is making an important contribution to the success of the Rosebank project through its extensive experience and high-quality solutions.

“Rosebank supports jobs and opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry, as well as helping enable the new opportunities the energy transition presents.”