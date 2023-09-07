Latest AR5 CfD auction fails to secure bids for offshore wind farms – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Latest AR5 CfD auction fails to secure bids for offshore wind farms – report

By Allister Thomas
07/09/2023, 8:04 am
© Shutterstock / Teun van den Driear5 cfd

There have been no bids for new offshore wind farms in the government’s CfD auction this week, according to a news report.

The Times, citing sources, said the contracts for difference (CfD) auction due to be announced tomorrow has not had bids for any big new offshore wind farms.

Industry bosses have repeatedly warned of the need for reform to the CfD system – with strike prices no longer costs effective” amid soaring inflation.

Scottish Renewables, Renewable UK and Energy UK said in July the industry’s capacity to invest is being “eroded” and said a larger budget for AR5, currently at £205m, should be increased.

The Times said the AR5 auction had failed to procure bids for any big new wind farms.

It said five projects with a combined 5GW were eligible but their developers – Vattenfall, ScottishPower and SSE – have all given warnings over cost inflation.

If correct, it would be a major blow to the UK’s offshore wind ambitions of 50GW by 2030.

Allocation Round 5 is the first annual auction since the scheme’s inception, and comes after AR4 – which secured 11GW of capacity across wind solar and tidal – was branded the “most successful ever”.

The CfD mechanism sees a contract offer, providing develpoers revenue certainty over the price customers will pay.

That price has plunged over recent years, and recent contracts have been below power prices – but cost inflation meant AR5 may need to see prices go up to address that.

The government, however, has not increased the price on offer.

