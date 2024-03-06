UK government confirms budget allocation for AR6 auction

The UK government has confirmed the budget for the sixth Allocation Round (AR6), including more than £800 million for offshore wind projects.

The next Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction will open for bids from developers on March 27, with renewable energy types grouped into three pots.

The total budget for AR6 will include just over £1 billion in funding from each financial year from 2027/28 to 2029/30, plus an additional £905 million in 2030/31.

The government will allocate a record £800 million for offshore wind projects in AR6, part of efforts to make up for a disastrous AR5 auction which saw no bids from the sector.

Meanwhile, £120m will be allocated to renewable energy projects in Pot 1 each year from 2026/27 to 2029/30.

Pot 1 includes energy-from-waste, hydro, landfill gas, onshore wind, remote island wind, sewage gas and solar energy projects.

Finally, £105m will be set aside for projects in Pot 2 from 2027/28 to 2030/31.

Tidal stream receives £10m

Renewable energy types in Pot 2 include floating offshore wind, geothermal, tidal stream and wave energy among others.

A minimum of £10m will be allocated for tidal stream projects in Pot 2, falling short of the £30m the sector had been campaigning for.

© Supplied by Orbital Marine Power

The UK Marine Energy Council also wanted to see the introduction of a ringfenced funding for wave energy in AR6 and AR7, which has not been included.

In response to the AR6 budget, Marine Energy Council chair Sue Barr maintaining a consistent route to market is critical in supporting investor confidence in the sector.

“Our ambition is to see UK content embedded in projects deployed here and around the world,” Ms Barr said.

“The industry welcomes the government’s continued support for the tidal stream sector.

“However, we are ready to go further and faster in realising the UK’s over 11GW of entirely predictable tidal stream energy resource.”

Ms Barr said the tidal industry is “ready to deliver” against a £30m ringfence, and called for more support for wave energy.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy

“With significant progress being made in wave energy in Portugal and Ireland, the UK government should engage with the sector to create a route to market for this abundant renewable energy resource,” Ms Barr said.

Meanwhile, the government will allocate a maximum budget of £8m for geothermal projects.

The government said the budget funding for AR6 is presented in real terms on the basis of a 2011/12 price level, to account for strike prices being published based on 2012 levels.

Renewable energy developers will have from 27 March to 19 April this year to submit bids as part of AR6.

Offshore wind budget ‘step in the right direction’

The government’s AR6 budget allocation received a positive response from the offshore wind sector.

ScottishPower chief executive officer Keith Anderson called the AR6 budget a “major step in the right direction”.

“After the failure of last year’s auction to attract any bids for new offshore projects, today’s announcement is an important test of the government’s resolve to get back on track with its own green energy targets,” Mr Anderson said.

“The government has taken a major step in the right direction today by quadrupling the available budget – a clear statement of intent in ramping up the ambition to bring cheaper, greener energy onto the system quickly.”

© Supplied by Forth Ports

Mr Anderson said he expects the AR6 auction to be “hugely competitive” but said the government could be doing more.

“Given the scale of the available pipeline, there is always the opportunity to go further, and so we would encourage the government to revisit the budget in the light of developments,” he said.

Energy analysts also cautiously welcomed the AR6 budget confirmation in the wake of the failed AR5 round.

LCP Delta head of energy economics and finance Sam Hollister called the AR6 budget a “welcome development” for the offshore wind sector after AR5.

AR6 ‘may not be enough’ for 50GW target

However, Mr Hollister said it may not be enough for the UK to reach its 50GW by 2030 target.

“The £800mn dedicated to offshore wind could likely procure approximately 4-6GW in the upcoming auction,” he said.

“However, it may not be enough to get the UK back on track with time running out to build the additional 23GW needed by 2030.”

Recent analysis by Energy UK found the government will need to award at least 10GW of offshore wind in AR6 and AR7 for there to be a chance of reaching the 50GW target.

Energy UK added this could potentially be an underestimate, especially if projects that have already been awarded a CfD are not delivered.

If the next two auctions only deliver offshore wind capacity at the same rate as AR4, Energy UK estimated the UK will fall short of the target by 7GW.