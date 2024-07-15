SSEN progresses interlink projects with cable deals

SSEN Transmission has struck cable supply deals with NKT for two high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission connection projects.

The agreements will see NKT proceed with the initial works on projects connecting Lewis on the Western Isles to Beauly on the Scottish mainland and Spittal in Caithness to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The projects form a key part of SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 infrastructure development programme, a £20bn investment that will deliver major upgrades to the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland that will enable the connection and transportation of renewable energy around UK.

The Western Isles Connection will see the installation of 81km of subsea cable and a further 80km of underground cable between the HVDC site on Lewis and the corresponding HVDC site at Fanellan on the mainland, while the Spittal to Peterhead connection comprises a 150km subsea cable.

Both projects will also require land cable sections and new associated HVDC convertor stations.

SSEN has been pushing forward with its £20bn infrastructure development scheme after projects were stuck in the approval process, some for decades.

Last week, the company identified a new site for the convertor station and AC substation as part of its 1.8GW Western Isles HVDC link. SSEN has also signed contracts for pre-construction works on the project, with a view to energising it by 2030.

The programme aims to provide high volume power transmission to send power, especially from offshore wind projects, in the north and west of Scotland to the rest of the UK.

Director of offshore delivery at SSEN Transmission Sandy Mactaggart said: “We are delighted to have secured agreements with our supply chain partner NKT to help deliver the cables needed for the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead HVDC connections, an important step supporting the timely delivery of these projects.

“Recognising the unprecedented global demand for HVDC technology, we have acted with pace to secure these key components at the earliest opportunity – and we’re now looking forward to building on our long-established and strong working relationship with NKT.

“We are particularly pleased to be working with NKT on the delivery of the crucial Western Isles Connection Project. Having been involved in efforts to connect the Western Isles for several years, NKT have demonstrated a real understanding of the project’s importance in enabling the development of renewable energy in and around the Western Isles and the associated benefits this will deliver for the local community, and it will be great to work together to help realise that opportunity.”

EVP & head of HV solutions at NKT Darren Fennell added: “We are very satisfied taking the next steps for the projects and continuing the long-term collaboration with SSEN Transmission to strengthen the interconnection of the Scottish power grid.

“With our extensive experience in large turnkey HVDC projects, we remain committed to supporting the decarbonisation of the power system in Great Britain.

“The agreement is a statement of the exceptional collaboration with SSEN Transmission on interconnector projects like the Caithness-Moray HVDC Link and the ongoing Shetland HVDC Link.”