Power Moves: Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s new CEO and more

Steve Foxley has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

The decision follows an extensive recruitment process after former chief executive Andrew Jamieson announced this year he would stand down, having led the technology innovation organisation since its formation in 2012.

Foxley will take up the post in early 2025.

He is currently the CEO of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Sheffield, part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult.

ORE Catapult chair Ronnie Bonnar commented: “Steve’s extensive national and international experience of driving innovation, investment and growth will be a huge asset not just to ORE Catapult but to the whole of the offshore renewable energy sector”.

“His experience of working within the Innovate UK catapult network will also ensure ever greater collaboration across the network, delivering massive benefits to the UK as we look to scale up offshore wind to meet our net zero goals and become a clean energy superpower.”

Donny Marshall has been appointed as the new business director at Invergordon energy services provider Aventus Energy.

In addition, the company is opening a new Aberdeen office at Neospace on Riverside Drive. The move will come with around 30 new staff to support an “aggressive growth strategy” in the Aberdeen market.

Marshall will initially be based at the northeast office alongside general manager Lindsay Bruce and Kenny Simpson, a new commercial team hire.

Aventus provides specialist inspection, repair and maintenance services for the renewables and oil and gas sectors.

The group is backed by Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital, part of his extended Global Energy Group empire.

Aventus managing director Ross Thomson said: “As business director, Donny will drive us forward, improving operational efficiencies, and help us expand our Aberdeen operations and service capabilities.”

Marshall added: “My background and experience is in oil and gas and the firm is involved a lot in renewables which is a heavily attractive prospect.

“Our vision for the future is very similar, which is why it has been such an exciting proposition.”

Eirik Ellingsen will take on the role of chief executive officer of Singaporean mooring solutions specialist Mooreast Holdings from 1 January 2025.

Bringing 35 years’ experience in the offshore and marine sector, Ellingsen’s appointment comes amid growing adoption of floating wind energy projects worldwide.

Currently serving as director of offshore wind in the Asia Pacific at independent non-profit foundation Norwegian Energy Partners (Norwep), he has built strong relationships with the global offshore wind industry across South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia.

He will take over from founder Sim Koon Lam, who will continue to serve as executive director and deputy chairman of the group.

Mooreast currently has operations in Singapore and the Netherlands, and is establishing a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen. Its plans could create up to 100 jobs in the city’s Energy Transition Zone.

Ellingsen said: “I look forward to working with the Mooreast team to implement key transformation strategies to build momentum and achieve the group’s long-term vision of becoming the leading mooring solutions provider within the floating renewable energy sector.”

Iain Corbett has joined Netherlands-based Royal Peterson Control Union Group (RPCU) as its senior legal counsel in the UK.

Corbett, who is based in Aberdeen, will lead upon the business’s legal structures and foundations as it embraces the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

He will provide strategic legal counsel to Aberdeen-based Peterson Energy Logistics’ global operations, as well as the UK entities of its parent company RPCU.

2023 saw Peterson Energy Logistics grow its footprint in the renewable energy and nuclear sector, helping drive growth in turnover and profits.

Peterson chief executive Sarah Moore said Corbett’s “understanding of the renewable and technology sectors neatly aligns with our growth strategy which seeks to further diversify our offering in new and existing markets, as well as explore the potential for our market-leading suite of digital logistics applications”.

Samantha Edgar has joined Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) as its new business relations executive.

Edgar will support the group in expanding its network and securing new opportunities for its members.

In addition, Kelechi Odoemelam has taken on the role of AREG’s administrative assistant, who will work to ensure the smooth running of the group’s calendar of upcoming virtual and in-person events.

AREG chair Jean Morrison said: “This is an exciting time for AREG, as we recently strengthened our board with two new director appointments, and we have now added two talented individuals to our team who will work with us to continue delivering value to our growing membership community.”

Jan Ward, founder of Corrotherm International, has been appointed as chair of the Cornwall Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) Commission.

The appointment marks the formal start of operations for the body, which is designed to bring together multiple key stakeholders, policymakers, legislators and regulators with influence on the success of Celtic Sea FLOW

The commission will work with these stakeholders to overcome challenges facing the successful roll out of FLOW.

Ward is joined by independent commissioners Lucy Parsons, who currently serves as ports and investment analyst at the Department for Business and Trade; Catherine Armour, former CCO at the UK Hydrographic Office; and Piers Guy, chairman at Celtic Sea Power.

The commission held its first meeting in October 2024, where initial areas of focus were discussed. The first meeting of convened stakeholders is scheduled before the end of the year.

Ward said: “The Cornwall FLOW Commission is now operational and intends to work in close collaboration with key stakeholders in Cornwall, the Southwest of England and Wales. We look forward to working with all stakeholders across the region to influence the future of FLOW in the region.

“This comes at a crucial time, as the Crown Estate has set a target of achieving up to 4.5GW of FLOW in this region by 2035, with future potential of up to 12GW of offshore wind capacity in the Celtic Sea already identified.”

David Wade, managing director at Enerpro Group, has been elected as the new vice chairman for the associate members IADC North Sea Chapter.

Wade will work alongside Rig Surveys Group commercial manager Paul Brown in supporting and representing the group’s members.

He said: “This role is a true privilege, and I’m committed to supporting and representing the incredible associate members within our chapter. Our industry thrives on collaboration, innovation, and shared goals, and I am excited to contribute to that mission.”

Dr Nicholas Head has been named as vice chair of the Sustainable Logistics Forum.

Head also sits on the forum’s board of advisors, which represents the sustainability interests of all members, including large corporations and retailers, such as Boots, John Lewis Partnership, Tesco, and many others.

Head currently serves as the head of sustainability at logistics solutions provider.

The Sustainable Logistics Forum is part of Rutland Forums, a partner of XPO Logistics, which facilitates collaboration groups of sustainability and energy practitioners, helping members to decarbonise their organisations quicker and more cost-effectively.

Head said: “Decarbonising the economy and transportation in a manner that is not unduly burdensome on businesses or job creation and retention is a huge challenge that requires cross-sector collaboration as never before.

“Having the opportunity to participate in the Sustainable Logistics Forum and help guide debate among industry peers can only benefit all involved, including providing substantial opportunities to identify initiatives that can drive that decarbonisation journey.”

Eileen Jennings-Brown has been appointed as chief operating officer at energy storage company Exergy3.

She joins from Exscentia, a Fortune 50 AI Innovators company, where she was chief information officer.

Exergy3 is a spinout from the University of Edinburgh and aims to decarbonise heat with its modular thermal energy storage systems.

Jennings-Brown takes on the role of COO following the closure of Exergy3’s first pre-seed round this autumn, led by Zero Carbon Capital.

The company will deliver a demonstrator project at Annandale Distillery in Scotland, funded by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), in spring 2025.

She said: “Climate health is something I care deeply about, and stepping into the role of COO is an incredible opportunity to drive the scaling of operations, support the team in delivering our first-to-market solution, and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in the cleantech sector – a responsibility I am truly enthusiastic to be taking on.”

