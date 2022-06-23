Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Regulator launches new tool to maximise offshore infrastructure repurposing

A new screening tool designed to maximise the repurposing of oil and gas infrastructure has been established.
By Hamish Penman
23/06/2022, 12:39 pm
© Supplied by Enitool offshore infrastructure repurposing
Eni's Douglas Oil Complex in Liverpool bay.

Operators with fields six years from cessation of production will be asked to use the device to identify pieces of kit that could be given a new lease of life.

Developed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the tool will initially be sent to 20 companies operating a total of 120 fields which are nearing, or have reached, the end of the road.

The regulator will review their submissions, cross-check against its own data, and work with operators to explore options in detail.

In cases where there are no realistic alternatives, it will enable decommissioning work to progress without unnecessary delays.

Repurposing can make a huge contribution to the UK’s drive to net-zero, potentially generating multi-billion-pound savings across carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen schemes.

Examples of multi-asset plans for reusing infrastructure can already be found in the UK offshore sector.

Eni intends to repurpose existing pipelines and platforms for its Liverpool Bay CCS project, part of the HyNet scheme.

Initial analysis suggests that opportunities for reusing platform topsides, jackets and subsea systems for decarbonisation projects are likely to be limited.

As such, removal and onshore dismantling, or cleaning up and leaving in-situ, will tend to be the most sensible option.

Pipelines are the real prize though, and NSTA analysis has identified more than 100 that could be suitable for CCS or hydrogen projects.

Finding a new life for just half of them would generate estimated savings of about £7 billion, the regulator said.

OGA decommissioning loan fund
Pauline Innes, head of decommissioning at the Oil and Gas Authority.

Pauline Innes, head of decommissioning at the NSTA, said: “The NSTA is committed to supporting industry in embracing decommissioning and repurposing as vital tools in driving the UK’s energy transition.

“Repurposing makes sound business sense from a cost perspective, and it’s also good from an environmental point of view – helping operators fulfil their North Sea Transition Deal pledges to lower emissions and guide the country to net zero.”

