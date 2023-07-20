Delays to UK CCS process causing companies to reallocate resources, says OEUK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Delays to UK CCS process causing companies to reallocate resources, says OEUK

By Hamish Penman
20/07/2023, 12:15 pm Updated: 20/07/2023, 12:37 pm
Grangemouth is Scotland's largest emitter of carbon pollution but aims to be carbon neutral by 2045 by storing emissions under the North Sea.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the US and Europe are benefiting from repeated delays to the UK’s rollout of the emissions busting technology.

Companies frustrated with the government’s lack of progress on CCS have started to “shift resources overseas”, explained Enrique Cornejo, Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) head of energy policy.

“I’m not talking about a specific project, but the wider supply chain, because it doesn’t have that clarity or confidence on timelines for deployment – It keeps resources waiting for much longer,” he told journalists on Thursday.

To counteract this Mr Cornejo underlined the need for “acceleration” to keep the UK competitive in the global race to deploy CCS.

He specifically highlighted the impact of the US Government’s Inflation Reduction Act, which includes an incentive for companies to invest in the technology.

Nearly two years since Track 1

It is approaching two years since Westminster unveiled the two winners of Track 1 of its CCS cluster sequencing competition, HyNet and the East Coast Cluster.

Since then the projects that missed out, including the Scottish Cluster, have been patiently waiting for the second tranche of the scheme, but an update has been pushed back time and time again.

At the heart of the Scottish Cluster is the Acorn project, which is housed at the St Fergus gas plant in Aberdeenshire.

The Acorn project is housed at the St Fergus gas terminal (pictured).

It is being developed by Storegga, with support from partners Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream partners, and is expected to generate scores of green jobs once the wheels get moving.

“The Scottish Cluster has been waiting now for a very, very long time,” said Mr Cornejo.

“It was initially placed as the reserve cluster on Track 1 – it has been more than 18 months and they’re still waiting for some clarity as to whether they’re going to move forward.”

There is a general assumption that the Scottish Cluster will be picked second time around – OEUK expects an update on that “in the next few weeks”.

No more news on CCS licensing winners

It is not just the sequencing process that is delayed though, and industry is still waiting to hear which companies were successful in the UK’s first ever CCS licensing round.

Regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced in May that offers to bidders had been made, with names expected to be revealed in the following weeks.

Mike Tholen, OEUK’s sustainability director, said: “The longer they wait, the harder it is to get all these things done, because we need to see the next bits of storage being developed in order to pick up the next bit of opportunity.”

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Port of Aberdeen.

OEUK’s chief executive David Whitehouse added: “There is an expectation that we’ll see those results after the summer. What is actually really key though is getting these first Track 1 and Track 2 projects moving; the licence holders are looking to see that those business models are turning into real investment decisions. It is really important that we see the licenses announced, and really important that we deliver and move forward with the Track 1 and Track 2 projects.”

