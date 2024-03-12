MHI to deliver CO2 capture tech for HyNet linked hydrogen plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

MHI to deliver CO2 capture tech for HyNet linked hydrogen plant

By Ryan Duff
12/03/2024, 12:14 pm
© Supplied by Enitool offshore infrastructure repurposing
Eni's Douglas Oil Complex in Liverpool bay.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has been selected to provide carbon dioxide capture technology for a low carbon hydrogen plant set for Cheshire.

MHI has come to a license agreement with Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) to deliver the CCUS infrastructure to EET Hydrogen’s Hydrogen Production Plant 2 (HPP2). This site is a 1,000 MW project in the HyNet CCUS cluster.

Under the agreement, MHI will license its “Advanced KM CDR Process” carbon capture technology and provide the process design package (PDP) for the new post-combustion CO2 capture plant.

The captured CO2 will be permanently sequestered into depleted gas fields under the sea in Liverpool Bay.

Eni recently unveiled new details of infrastructure and timings for its Liverpool Bay carbon storage scheme, including a newbuild platform at the Douglas complex.

In paperwork filed with the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning Eni (MIL:ENI) set out proposals for decommissioning, the re-use of miles of existing pipeline and plans for new infrastructure as part of the wider HyNet cluster.

The newly filed environmental statement notes that the offshore portion of the project involves the repurposing of an existing gas import pipeline from the Point of Ayr (PoA) Gas Terminal, which would become an export pipeline to transport CO2 to a newly built Douglas CCS platform.

KBR will provide hydrogen production process technology and the front-end engineering design work for the project.

HPP2 augments the Hydrogen Production Plant 1 (HPP1) scheduled for construction as part of the large-scale low carbon hydrogen plant infrastructure planned by EET Hydrogen in the HyNet cluster.

HyNet was selected as one of the two Track-1 CCUS clusters to receive funding from the UK government in November 2021.

The ENI-led consortium behind HyNet intends to store up to 4.5 million tonnes of C02 per year before the end of the decade, rising to a potential 10 million tonnes from 2030 onwards.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts