Ex-Noreco boss to head up Storegga’s new Americas business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Americas

Ex-Noreco boss to head up Storegga’s new Americas business

UK-based decarbonisation developer Storegga has launched a new Americas business, led by the former head of Norwegian independent Noreco.
By Andrew Dykes
01/08/2022, 7:45 am
© Supplied by StoreggaStoregga
A direct air capture (DAC) system.

UK-based decarbonisation developer Storegga has launched a new Americas business, led by the former head of Norwegian independent Noreco.

The Storegga Americas business will seek and develop decarbonisation and “clean fuel” opportunities across the Americas region, including the US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Storegga currently has carbon capture and storage (CCS), direct air capture, and hydrogen projects in development in Scotland – including the Acorn project as part of the Scottish Cluster, and in Cromarty – as well as in the US with Talos Energy and Norway with Sval Energi.

The company intends for its new business to “scale up quickly”, Storegga said, appointing David Cook to lead the business, with the support of Randy Wheeler.

© Supplied by Storegga
Storegga Americas managing director David Cook.

David joins following his role as chief executive of Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), but also draws on experience across oil and gas and renewables groups such as INEOS, Orsted, TAQA and BP.

In his role as managing director of Storegga in the Americas, Mr Cook will be responsible for growing the portfolio.

This includes building out the firm’s existing US operations which includes the recently announced development of a major carbon capture and storage hub along the Mississippi River in partnership with Talos Energy.

Mr Wheeler was previously general manager of Marquis Resources, an upstream company focused primarily along the US Gulf Coast, and brings decades of experience in the US energy sector including stints at Shoreline, Marlin, Shell and Enterprise Oil.

Storegga chief executive Nick Cooper said: “The Americas offer huge opportunity for an independent player like Storegga. Unencumbered by a history in fossil fuels, we are able to bring together international investor support, governments, local communities, and energy companies from across the spectrum of producers through to renewables, enabling the development of vital projects we need to remove CO₂ at scale.

“Countries across the Americas, including the US and Canada, are moving at pace to create supportive environments for these developments, including through tax breaks and financial support.

He added that Mr Cook was “the absolute right person to turn the opportunity of the Americas into tangible climate repair operations”, having already delivered “impressive transformation” at other energy businesses.

Mr Cook said it was great to be joining “a passionate and experienced team” at the developer.

“While Storegga started leading the way with a single, high integrity carbon capture and storage development in Scotland it is now taking that knowledge and the skills earned over twenty years to develop important large-scale decarbonisation projects around the world,” he added.

“We are doing the right thing accelerating the development forefront of carbon removals and clean fuels, especially in the tremendous opportunity space of the Americas.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts