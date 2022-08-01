Ex-Noreco boss to head up Storegga’s new Americas business

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

UK-based decarbonisation developer Storegga has launched a new Americas business, led by the former head of Norwegian independent Noreco.

The Storegga Americas business will seek and develop decarbonisation and “clean fuel” opportunities across the Americas region, including the US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Storegga currently has carbon capture and storage (CCS), direct air capture, and hydrogen projects in development in Scotland – including the Acorn project as part of the Scottish Cluster, and in Cromarty – as well as in the US with Talos Energy and Norway with Sval Energi.

The company intends for its new business to “scale up quickly”, Storegga said, appointing David Cook to lead the business, with the support of Randy Wheeler.

David joins following his role as chief executive of Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), but also draws on experience across oil and gas and renewables groups such as INEOS, Orsted, TAQA and BP.

In his role as managing director of Storegga in the Americas, Mr Cook will be responsible for growing the portfolio.

This includes building out the firm’s existing US operations which includes the recently announced development of a major carbon capture and storage hub along the Mississippi River in partnership with Talos Energy.

Mr Wheeler was previously general manager of Marquis Resources, an upstream company focused primarily along the US Gulf Coast, and brings decades of experience in the US energy sector including stints at Shoreline, Marlin, Shell and Enterprise Oil.

Storegga chief executive Nick Cooper said: “The Americas offer huge opportunity for an independent player like Storegga. Unencumbered by a history in fossil fuels, we are able to bring together international investor support, governments, local communities, and energy companies from across the spectrum of producers through to renewables, enabling the development of vital projects we need to remove CO₂ at scale.

“Countries across the Americas, including the US and Canada, are moving at pace to create supportive environments for these developments, including through tax breaks and financial support.

He added that Mr Cook was “the absolute right person to turn the opportunity of the Americas into tangible climate repair operations”, having already delivered “impressive transformation” at other energy businesses.

Mr Cook said it was great to be joining “a passionate and experienced team” at the developer.

“While Storegga started leading the way with a single, high integrity carbon capture and storage development in Scotland it is now taking that knowledge and the skills earned over twenty years to develop important large-scale decarbonisation projects around the world,” he added.

“We are doing the right thing accelerating the development forefront of carbon removals and clean fuels, especially in the tremendous opportunity space of the Americas.”