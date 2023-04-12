Lloyd’s Register wins liquefied CO2 offloading study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Asia

Lloyd’s Register wins liquefied CO2 offloading study

By Reporter
12/04/2023, 1:49 pm
© Supplied by Lloyd's RegisterLloyd's Register
Lloyd's Register

Singapore’s Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has picked Lloyd’s Register to carry out a concept study on offloading liquefied CO2. Arup will provide support.

GCMD said that shipping CO2 would be a “mid-term solution” to decarbonise the shipping industry. Liquefied CO2 is likely to be one of the common forms that will be stored and offloading.

Offloading is “key” to the entire plan. The concept study will tackle safety and operational issues around offloading from tankers, bulkers and container liners. The investigation will work to define the optimal temperatures and pressures.

There are not yet any guidelines around offloading CO2.

The study will begin this month and should take around nine months to complete.

Lloyd’s Register CEO Nick Brown said the work would “support the establishment of regulatory and operational guidelines around offloading captured liquid carbon dioxide from vessels, which is crucial to enabling safe adoption of carbon capture technologies on board”.

“It will also offer a timely assessment of the capital expenditure and operating expenditure of the infrastructure needed to offload liquid carbon dioxide from ships thus enabling the industry to make informed decisions for creating this infrastructure.”

Sea trials

This study will allow sea trials to move ahead in Project Remarccable – named in reference to Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions.

This project aims to capture CO2 at scale, targeting a reduction of 30% in annual CO2 emissions. It would involve the storage of 375 tonnes of liquefied CO2 onboard and offload after 10 days of sailing.

GCMD calls for proposals in December 2022. It received six bids.

Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, welcomed the appointment of Lloyd’s Register. “The learnings from this study will inform how captured CO2 can be offloaded from various vessel types in general, and enable the sea trials on Stena Impero that are being planned as part of Project Remarccable more specifically.”

The offloading study will also assess the readiness of current infrastructure. It will generate cost models for offloading and review gaps in regulatory regimes.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Port of Rotterdam Authority (POR) are observers on the study.

