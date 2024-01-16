McDermott wins world-leading CCS installation work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Asia

McDermott wins world-leading CCS installation work

"Set to become one of the largest offshore CCS projects in the world, the Kasawari CCS award showcases the valuable role we have in supporting our clients through the energy transition," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's senior vice president, subsea and floating facilities.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/01/2024, 3:40 pm Updated: 16/01/2024, 3:44 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Mauritania's MinistrMcDermott has won work transporting and installing equipment on the Kasawari CCS project, offshore Malaysia
McDermott International's Amazon pipelay vessel in Mauritania. Picture shows; The Amazon pipelay vessel in Nouakchott. Nouakchott, Mauritania. Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

McDermott has won a contract to transport and install equipment for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in East Malaysia.

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) awarded the US company the work on the Kasawari CCS project, offshore Sarawak.

Petronas reached a final investment decision (FID) on the 3.3 million tonne per year Kasawari in November 2022.

McDermott will transport and install a 138 km pipeline section, a 15,000 tonne CCS platform jacket and a bridge, connecting to the existing central processing platform. It will work in water depths of around 108 metres.

“Set to become one of the largest offshore CCS projects in the world, the Kasawari CCS award showcases the valuable role we have in supporting our clients through the energy transition,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s senior vice president, subsea and floating facilities.

McDermott said one of its heavylift and pipelay vessels would carry out the installation, without naming it.

Offshore Bintulu

Petronas awarded engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) to MMHE in late 2022. The project is based in Block SK316, around 200 km offshore the LNG plant in Bintulu.

Petronas said Kasawari should reduce flaring in the area and would be one of the largest offshore CCS projects in the world.

MMHE carried out the FEED before winning the EPCIC contract. The work also includes a 14,000 tonne topside, MMHE said.

The plan will see Kasawari injecting CO2 into the M1 field, via the McDermott-installed pipeline. MMHE said it expects to start up the work by the end of 2025.

MMHE CEO Pandai Othman, speaking in November 2022, said the contract from Petronas was worth 6.6 billion ringgits ($1.4bn). The contractor awarded compression work on the Kasawari project to Baker Hughes in 2023.

Petra Resources won the hook-up and commissioning works on Kasawari in May last year. The company said the contract would run to December 2025.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts