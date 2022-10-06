Norway hands out exploration permits for CO2 storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Norway hands out exploration permits for CO2 storage

Two companies have been offered exploration permits for CO2 storage acreage in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
06/10/2022, 10:52 am Updated: 06/10/2022, 10:59 am
© Supplied by NPDNorway CCS illustration.
Norway CCS illustration.

Two companies have been offered exploration permits for CO2 storage acreage in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Both Wintershall Dea and CapeOmega secured permits from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) following an application process opened in April 2022.

Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said the licence was awarded as the two “have matured a good project for the storage of CO2,” adding that there continues to be interest from industry in further advertising for land on the Norwegian continental shelf.

In this case the awards cover two areas to the east and west of the Troll field.

Wintershall Dea will act as operator of the Luna licence, located 75 miles west of Bergen, and estimated to hold a CO2 injection capacity of up to 5 million tonnes per year.

This is the third time acreage has been awarded for CO2 storage following the launch of formal regulations, and the fourth acreage awarded to store CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

NPD said the permit is offered in tandem with a binding work programme that will ensure “rapid and efficient progress” or return of the licence if project development halts.

The four-year plan allots one year to 3D seismic acquisition, reprocessing the development of 3D reservoir models, as well as studies on potential leakage paths for injected CO2.

The explorers must then make a decision to drill a wildcat or appraisal well, or return the licence.

Two years are apportioned to the drilling of wildcat, appraisal and/or injection wells, as well as conceptual field development studies.

One final year will be allowed for companies to prepare and submit a plan for development and operation (PDO) to regulators and commit to a final investment decision.

“This award marks a new chapter of our activities in Norway. With our proven track record, our subsea expertise and our ambition to contribute to Europe’s climate goals, we are ideally placed to help deliver the infrastructure Norway needs to become a hub for European carbon storage,” said Hugo Dijkgraaf, Chief Technical Officer at Wintershall Dea.

CapeOmega CEO Evy Glørstad added: “As partner, we are also willing to fast-track the development in a new partnership. We look forward to maturing Luna with Wintershall Dea and continue investing in decarbonisation.”

The award follows another partnership struck between national energy group Equinor and Wintershall Dea, who will work together to develop a larger CO2 value chain.

By 2032 the two plan to build a near 560-mile long pipeline to connect a CO2 collection hub in Northern Germany and storage sites in Norway.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts