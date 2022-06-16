Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A consortium of Aker Solutions, Doosan Babcock and Siemens Energy have won a major FEED contract for the Keadby CCS project.

SSE Thermal and Equinor have awarded the work for Keadby 3, which could become the UK’s first power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Over the next 12 months the consortium will deliver front end engineering and design (FEED) for the proposed plant.

It will have a generating capacity of up to 910 megawatts, to be equipped with a CCS plant to remove CO2 from its emissions.

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock will be supported by Aker Carbon Capture on its work on Keadby CCS.

The value of the deal hasn’t been disclosed.

Keadby 3 in North Lincolnshire will have the ability to capture up to 1.5 million metric tonnes of carbon annually once operational, representing around 5% of the UK Government’s 2030 target.

Together the three consortium companies employ more than 6,500 people across the UK.

SSE Thermal operates the existing Keadby 1 site and has partnered with Siemens Energy on delivery of Keadby 2, which will enter operation this year as Europe’s most efficient gas-fired power station.

Equinor and SSE hope to plug Keadby 3 into the East Coast Cluster project, as part of a competition currently underway with the UK Government.

SSE Thermal managing director Catherine Raw said: “Our ambition with Keadby 3 is to deliver one of the UK’s first power stations equipped with carbon capture and through awarding this contract we continue to build momentum behind that goal.

“The proposed low-carbon plant at Keadby would not only provide vital flexible power while backing up renewables, it could also play a key role in meeting decarbonisation targets. The reality is that multiple power-CCS projects will be needed to reach net zero and we hope to see the UK Government recognise that when it provides an update on Cluster Sequencing this summer.”

Jason Brown, Senior Vice President of UK Renewables at Aker Solutions, said: “We, along with our consortium partners, are excited to be contributing to this crucial project which will significantly advance carbon capture in the UK.

“Together with Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock, we’re drawing on collective strengths and over 450 years of combined industry experience to power the UK’s net zero journey.”