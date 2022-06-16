Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Aker Solutions, Siemens and Doosan Babcock win major FEED work for Keadby CCS

A consortium of Aker Solutions, Doosan Babcock and Siemens Energy have won a major FEED contract for the Keadby CCS project.
By Allister Thomas
16/06/2022, 7:35 am
© Supplied by SSE ThermalSSE Thermal
SSE Thermal's existing Keadby 1 site. Keadby 3 could be the UK's first CCS-enabled power plant.

SSE Thermal and Equinor have awarded the work for Keadby 3, which could become the UK’s first power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Over the next 12 months the consortium will deliver front end engineering and design (FEED) for the proposed plant.

It will have a generating capacity of up to 910 megawatts, to be equipped with a CCS plant to remove CO2 from its emissions.

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock will be supported by Aker Carbon Capture on its work on Keadby CCS.

The value of the deal hasn’t been disclosed.

Keadby 3 in North Lincolnshire will have the ability to capture up to 1.5 million metric tonnes of carbon annually once operational, representing around 5% of the UK Government’s 2030 target.

Together the three consortium companies employ more than 6,500 people across the UK.

SSE Thermal operates the existing Keadby 1 site and has partnered with Siemens Energy on delivery of Keadby 2, which will enter operation this year as Europe’s most efficient gas-fired power station.

Equinor and SSE hope to plug Keadby 3 into the East Coast Cluster project, as part of a competition currently underway with the UK Government.

SSE Thermal managing director Catherine Raw said: “Our ambition with Keadby 3 is to deliver one of the UK’s first power stations equipped with carbon capture and through awarding this contract we continue to build momentum behind that goal.

“The proposed low-carbon plant at Keadby would not only provide vital flexible power while backing up renewables, it could also play a key role in meeting decarbonisation targets. The reality is that multiple power-CCS projects will be needed to reach net zero and we hope to see the UK Government recognise that when it provides an update on Cluster Sequencing this summer.”

Jason Brown, Senior Vice President of UK Renewables at Aker Solutions, said: “We, along with our consortium partners, are excited to be contributing to this crucial project which will significantly advance carbon capture in the UK.

“Together with Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock, we’re drawing on collective strengths and over 450 years of combined industry experience to power the UK’s net zero journey.”

