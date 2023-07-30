UK Government plans carbon capture support during ‘Energy Week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

UK Government plans carbon capture support during ‘Energy Week’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/07/2023, 7:32 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Shutterstock acorn ccs
PM Rishi Sunak.

Support for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is planned as part of the UK Government’s upcoming Energy Week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps will deliver a series of announcements this week, aimed to “strengthen UK energy independence”.

Energy Week will include support for CCS, the UK Government said on Sunday morning, and for “cutting edge renewables across the country”.

The Guardian reports that the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire is due to receive funding, though Number 10 has not confirmed that.

uk carbon capture © Supplied by Shell
The St Fergus gas terminal, where Acorn CCS is based.

Acorn CCS leads the Scottish Cluster; seen as vital for Scotland and the UK to reach net zero emissions targets.

Picked as a “reserve” cluster in the first track of the UK Government’s £1bn funding competition in 2021, Acorn carbon capture has since been in a degree of limbo, awaiting Track 2 funding to get up and running.

SNP Westminster leader and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said Friday that “patience is growing thin” with the UK Gov the delays to the carbon capture project, which is expected to deliver thousands of jobs for the region.

Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps will meet industry leaders from oil, gas, renewable and nuclear sectors this week.

Carbon Capture and ‘Powering up Britain’ in UK Energy Week

Part of the Energy Week will include investment plans “to put powering up Britain from Britain first” – making the most of the UK’s domestic resources.

This will reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels “by backing our oil and as industry, investing in the latest clean technologies and isolating Putin’s regime from global energy markets.

The UK Government said it builds on years of “critical support” for North Sea oil and gas, which each year contributes £17billion to the UK economy.

Discussions with industry leaders through the week will be to ensure the UK “is capitalising on opportunities to bolster our energy infrastructure now, and boosting our long-term energy independence, security and prosperity in the years to come”.

uk carbon capture © Supplied by Uplift
Greta Thunberg joins protestors in London in a Stop Rosebank protest on Friday, July 28.

The move comes as the UK faces pressure from activists not to approve new oil and gas fields, like the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Energy security is national security. Since Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine the Government has driven Russia from our energy market, paid around half of a typical family’s energy bill and grown our economy by driving forward major energy projects.

“This week we will go even further. Forging ahead with critical measures to power up Britain from Britain – including supporting our invaluable oil and gas industry, making the most of our home-grown energy sources and backing British innovation in renewables.

“And across Government we will champion Britain’s businesses to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority of growing the economy – helping them to create new jobs and even whole new industries across the UK.”

