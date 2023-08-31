US grid shortfall undermines bold renewable energy plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

US grid shortfall undermines bold renewable energy plans

Cerasoli said the FERC rules were a good start. “The next problem, though, is that the grid is not going to be large enough to cope with the expansion of power, it needs to be upgraded,” he said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/08/2023, 7:00 am
Wind turbines at Avangrid Renewables' Baffin Wind Power Project. The project is located on the South Texas coast near the town of Sarita in Kenedy County, Texas
Wind turbines at Avangrid Renewables' Baffin Wind Power Project. The project is located on the South Texas coast near the town of Sarita in Kenedy County, Texas

The US’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been the wonder of the world in terms of focusing dollars on clean energy projects.

These ambitions may be undone, though, if the country cannot tackle its grid issues, Michael Cerasoli, a portfolio manager at Eagle Global Advisors, has warned.

“Without incentives for new electricity transmission you don’t achieve those clean energy targets,” Cerasoli told Energy Voice.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) provided new rules on grid connections in July.

The new rules attempt to tackle the backlog of projects lining up for grid access, some of which had little chance of reaching completion.

The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory reported the queue for connections, as of April, was more than 2,000 GW. Of this, solar, battery storage and wind accounted for 95% of proposed capacity.

The lab warned that only 21% of projects seeking connections between 2000 and 2017 actually reached commercial operations. Uncertainty around grid connections, and higher prices for those links, have helped disrupt these plans.

Tackling the queue

The new FERC rules now see transmission providers carrying out interconnection studies covering various generators, rather than separate studies for each project. FERC said this would increase efficiency, minimise delays and “improve cost allocation by analysing the transmission system impacts of multiple projects at once”.

To stay in the queue, potential customers will need to demonstrate their capacity, for instance through financial deposits.

Cerasoli said the FERC rules were a good start. “The next problem, though, is that the grid is not going to be large enough to cope with the expansion of power, it needs to be upgraded,” he said.

To grow renewable energy to the point it can have an impact on emissions, projects will need to reach utility scale.

About time

The best solar resources are in the southwest of the US, Cerasoli said, while the most prospective wind resources are in the Great Plains. Land is available in these areas, but demand is distant.

“There’s a need for long-distance transmission to distribute energy from where it is plentiful to where there is demand,” he said. “We’re not going to achieve the energy transition and net zero goals” without long-distance links.

The last great wave of construction in the US grid was in the 1950s and 60s, Cerasoli explained. Around 70% of the grid is reported to be more than 25 years old. “We need to upgrade the actual grid and build new transmission lines from different areas. There’s also a need for more integration between regional grids.”

The FERC changes have shortened the queue for a connection, he continued, but “there are no new incentives in place for grid expansion and to deliver them to the market”.

Without incentives, he warned, investments will not come. In order to achieve the net zero goal of the US for 2050, “we can wait a little while to get started, but we can’t wait until 2030”.

Political plans

To tackle the grid problems, the US will need a new legislative push. As the country moves into electoral season, Cerasoli said this would not happen in the next 12-18 months.

“There’s a six to 12 month window after the election where there’s a fairly high chance of progress. I’d say 50-75% chance.”

Linking an enlarged grid with support for more gas pipelines might be one way to win bipartisan support.

Some states are starting to take action on investments in the local grid. Fires in California and Hawaii have brought political interest to the problem, Cerasoli said.

“What happened in Hawaii [on the island of Maui] is horrible. It’s a shame that it takes a tragedy for society to do something.”

