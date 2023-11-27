Swedish heat pump firm Aira launches in UK pledging £300m investment

Swedish heat pump firm Aira has launched in the UK, pledging to create 8,000 jobs as part of a £300m investment.

The clean energy tech firm, which has a pay on subscription model, is aiming to make the investment over the next three years.

Around 25 million fossil fuel boilers heat UK homes; Aria said it will help one million UK customers switch from gas to clean energy over the next decade, removing the equivalent emissions for two million cars from the road.

Today, after a soft launch earlier this year, Aria UK has 200 employees in country, with 600 globally, having recently acquired Sheffield-based renewable energy specialist All Seasons Energy.

To meet its employee growth ambition, Aria is investing in tow academies in London and Yorkshire.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has estimated the costs of air source heat pumps is, on average, £10,000 more than a gas boiler.

Government grants have cut some of these upfront costs, with some as low as £3,000.

Aria said it plans to increase uptake making the switch “affordable and accessible with a unique offering comprising an all-inclusive plan, a 10-yearComfort Guatantee, and a 30-day order to installation commitment – with zero upfront cost”.

Group CEO Martin Lewerth said: “The UK is a crucial market to decarbonise, being one of Europe’s most populated countries and with the lowest heat pump penetration rate of just 1%.

“We are excited to introduce Aira’s innovative home energy solution in the UK, and we are confident that our offering and value proposition, which includes substantial consumer cost savings, no need for lifestyle changes, and a zero upfront payment model, will be well-received. We are here to accelerate the important transition from dirty gas boilers to clean heat pumps.”

UK Energy Security secretary Claire Coutinho added: ‘’Families should not have to choose between cutting costs and cutting emissions which is why we increased our Boiler Upgrade Scheme by 50% to £7,500 grants – making our scheme one of the most generous in Europe.

“Our plan is working, and we are seeing an increase in applications. It’s fantastic that Aira is investing £300m in the UK heat pump market to help further rollout.

“Their investment will also create 8,000 new jobs here in the UK, growing our economy and helping us make the green transition.”