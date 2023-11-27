Swedish heat pump firm Aira launches in UK pledging £300m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Swedish heat pump firm Aira launches in UK pledging £300m investment

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/11/2023, 12:01 am
Swedish heat pump firm Aira has launched in the UK, pledging to create 8,000 jobs as part of a £300m investment.

The clean energy tech firm, which has a pay on subscription model, is aiming to make the investment over the next three years.

Around 25 million fossil fuel boilers heat UK homes; Aria said it will help one million UK customers switch from gas to clean energy over the next decade, removing the equivalent emissions for two million cars from the road.

Today, after a soft launch earlier this year, Aria UK has 200 employees in country, with 600 globally, having recently acquired Sheffield-based renewable energy specialist All Seasons Energy.

To meet its employee growth ambition, Aria is investing in tow academies in London and Yorkshire.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has estimated the costs of air source heat pumps is, on average, £10,000 more than a gas boiler.

Government grants have cut some of these upfront costs, with some as low as £3,000.

Aria said it plans to increase uptake making the switch “affordable and accessible with a unique offering comprising an all-inclusive plan, a 10-yearComfort Guatantee, and a 30-day order to installation commitment – with zero upfront cost”.

Group CEO Martin Lewerth said: “The UK is a crucial market to decarbonise, being one of Europe’s most populated countries and with the lowest heat pump penetration rate of just 1%.

“We are excited to introduce Aira’s innovative home energy solution in the UK, and we are confident that our offering and value proposition, which includes substantial consumer cost savings, no need for lifestyle changes, and a zero upfront payment model, will be well-received. We are here to accelerate the important transition from dirty gas boilers to clean heat pumps.”

UK Energy Security secretary Claire Coutinho added: ‘’Families should not have to choose between cutting costs and cutting emissions which is why we increased our Boiler Upgrade Scheme by 50% to £7,500 grants – making our scheme one of the most generous in Europe.

“Our plan is working, and we are seeing an increase in applications. It’s fantastic that Aira is investing £300m in the UK heat pump market to help further rollout.

“Their investment will also create 8,000 new jobs here in the UK, growing our economy and helping us make the green transition.”

