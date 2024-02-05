UK power auction set to draw record prices for tight market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK power auction set to draw record prices for tight market

By Bloomberg
05/02/2024, 11:33 am
© BloombergEnergy crisis last year
Electricity transmission towers near to residential houses in Upminster, UK, on Monday, July 4, 2022.

An auction to ensure the UK has sufficient back-up power is poised to attract record prices, which could bolster the nation’s reliance on natural gas just as it’s trying to decarbonize.

Britain’s grid operator on Feb. 27 is set to begin its auction to procure generating capacity for delivery in 2027-28. Clearing prices — the amount that producers require to be available — could be as high as £68 per kilowatt, according to commodity research firm ICIS.

The supply balance forecast for 2027-2028 looks “especially tight,” analyst Robert Jackson-Stroud said by email. “There will be a need to secure gas peaking plants for sure.”

The auction guarantees revenue for existing and new-build UK power plants, with the aim of ensuring there’s enough reliable supply on hand to meet demand even when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining. The government sets a price cap — in this case £75 per kilowatt per year — and suppliers bid their capacity and the required price.

While batteries and demand-response units are expected to clear in this auction, so are facilities that run on gas, a fossil fuel. Meanwhile, Britain is trying to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero last month raised the target capacity for the auction. That prompted BloombergNEF to increase its central-scenario estimate for the clearing price to £66.25 per kilowatt, 26% higher than its previous forecast.

A high clearing price could mean a contract for a new gas-fired plant in northeast England — which would require about £68 per kilowatt, BNEF said. Last year’s auction, held when Europe was still reeling from its energy crisis, yielded a record clearing price of £63 per kilowatt.

Higher prices mean larger up-front costs that eventually trickle down to consumers. But they could also help normalize energy prices in the future. The auction is designed to pay plants to be available so operators don’t have to rely solely on profits made during price spikes.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts