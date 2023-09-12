Chevron buys into world’s biggest hydrogen-storage plant in Utah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Americas

Chevron buys into world’s biggest hydrogen-storage plant in Utah

By Bloomberg
12/09/2023, 4:26 pm
© Supplied by Haddington VenturesRender of the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project in Utah.
Render of the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project in Utah.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will become majority owner of what’s expected to be the world’s largest hydrogen production and storage facility as the oil giant invests in tech aimed at addressing the intermittency that plagues wind and solar power.

Chevron New Energies bought a 78% stake in the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project in Utah from Haddington Ventures, a Houston-based private equity firm, the oil explorer announced Tuesday. The project will store hydrogen made from renewable energy in two giant salt caverns, and dispatch it to a specialized turbine to generate power when most needed. Terms were not disclosed.

The site will initially provide more than 300 gigawatt-hours of clean energy to the US West and help stabilize the grid when wind and solar generation dip. ACES secured a $504 million loan from the Department of Energy last year and is currently in development, with completion scheduled for the middle of 2025.

Two years after the ESG investing movement reached a crescendo, Big Oil is committing to real-world projects that aim to reduce carbon emissions outside of their traditional businesses.

Earlier this year, Exxon Mobil agreed to buy the largest network of CO2 pipelines in the US while Occidental Petroleum is building the world’s biggest plant to remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

Chevron plans to spend $10 billion on low carbon investments over eight years, both in reducing its own emissions and expanding clean-energy production. The ACES investment provides a “growth platform for the future” that could see hydrogen used for power generation, heavy-duty transportation or even replacing fossil-fuel based hydrogen at its own refineries, said Austin Knight, a vice president at Chevron New Energies.

Chevron will partner with Mitsubishi Power Americas in the ACES project, with the Japanese company set to build the turbine that will use the stored hydrogen to produce electricity that could be sent as far away as California. The hydrogen will be used to fuel a hybrid 840-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine being built to replace a retiring 1,800-megawatt coal-fired power plant.

Many companies are pursuing hydrogen as a decarbonization tool because it can be stripped from water using renewable power without producing greenhouse gases. When burned in a turbine, hydrogen gives off no carbon dioxide. But most hydrogen used today is stripped from natural gas in a process that emits carbon and many environmentalists view hydrogen with suspicion, seeing it as a way for Big Oil to continue using fossil fuels.

Hydrogen is “plentiful, it’s versatile, it’s a low- or no-carbon energy carrier, and it can be produced from multiple sources,” said Jeff Gustavson, president of Chevron New Energies.

“Hydrogen can be stored in large amounts, which is exactly what this project will be able to do, and it can be scaled.”

