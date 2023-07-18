Masdar, Inpex strike e-methane deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Middle East

Masdar, Inpex strike e-methane deal

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/07/2023, 12:16 pm Updated: 18/07/2023, 12:17 pm
© Supplied by MasdarAerial view of solar plant
Picture shows; Dubai Solar Park. UAE. Supplied by Masdar Date; 29/12/2016

Masdar has struck an agreement to work on e-methane with Inpex, during a high-level Japanese visit to the Middle East.

The two companies will carry out a feasibility study on the entire value chain, they said. This involves producing hydrogen, sourcing CO2 and then production and transportation of the synthetic gas. The study will consider production in Abu Dhabi and exports of e-methane to Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida witnessed the signing of the deal, at the Japan-UAE Business Forum in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and the managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, also witnessed the signing.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said the agreement “opens an exciting new chapter for Masdar as we explore how to unlock the full potential of green hydrogen to produce fuel for homes and businesses”.

Al Ramahi said the company would aim to build “strong alliances” with Japanese partners ahead of COP28, due in Dubai in November.

Inpex president and CEO Takayuki Ueda said the joint initiative was “fully aligned with our decarbonisation efforts as well as our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi, which is one of our core business areas.

“We hope to leverage this opportunity to provide added value for our stakeholders in Japan and the UAE, while helping realize a net-zero society by 2050.”

Energy ties

Japan and the UAE announced a strategic partnership in September 2022, with a high-level visit to Tokyo. The two states signed an agreement this week launching the Japan-UAE Business Council.

The state visit saw a number of agreements signed, including one between the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on establishing an Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA).

The UAE is Japan’s second largest source of oil.

Before coming to the UAE, the Japanese premier was in Saudi Arabia, where the two countries agreed to create the Lighthouse Initiative. This aims to develop energy transition technologies, including hydrogen, ammonia, e-fuel, carbon capture and critical minerals.

Kishida left Abu Dhabi this morning for Qatar. The prime minister intends to talk about LNG and stabilising the global market, he has said.

