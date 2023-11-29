Kellas Midstream secures first hydrogen customer for H2NorthEast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Kellas Midstream secures first hydrogen customer for H2NorthEast

By Andrew Dykes
29/11/2023, 7:01 am
© Supplied by StateraStatera Energy's Salthome flexible gas power stations. Teesside
Statera Energy's Salthome flexible gas power stations. Teesside

Kellas Midstream has lined up its first customer to receive blue hydrogen from the H2NorthEast project, with Statera Energy eyeing supplies for use in nearby power stations.

Under a heads of terms agreement announced on Wednesday, flexible generation and storage operator Statera would use hydrogen from the H2NorthEast project in Teesside to power its plants at Saltholme.

Based at the Kellas-operated Central Area Transmission System (CATS) Terminal – which serves around 30 North Sea fields and handles around a quarter of the UK’s gas production – the project aims to produce hydrogen from gas, with carbon dioxide captured and stored offshore in the Northern Endurance reservoir.

It is set to deliver 355MW of hydrogen in Phase 1, growing to more than 1GW by 2030 and contributing as much as 10% of the UK’s target hydrogen capacity.

It forms a key linchpin in the East Coast Cluster decarbonisation project which secured government backing under the Track 1 CCS cluster process in 2021.

Described by the company as a “significant first” for the H2NorthEast, the new  agreement sets out how Kellas and Statera will work together to shore up supplies of hydrogen and support decarbonisation of Statera’s Teesside operations.

Work on the scheme is already well underway, with Worley recently picked deliver a full-scope FEED package for Phase 1 over the next year.

Kellas CEO Nathan Morgan said: “The signature of these Heads of Terms further enhances our collaboration with Statera and represents a hugely positive step for the H2NorthEast project. It follows on from our announcements earlier this year regarding the project successfully entering front end engineering and design and securing government funding through the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.”

Statera operates two gas-fired power stations at Saltholme North and South, which together represent 100MW of flexible generation that can be switched on during periods of high demand, often known as “peaker” plants.

Statera plans to use the hydrogen from H2NorthEast to fuel switch from natural gas and help transition its sites into the first low carbon flexible generation facilities in operation in the UK.

Statera boss Tom Vernon added: “Decarbonising thermal generation will be essential if the UK is to meet its objective of a net zero power system by 2035. Alongside power CCUS, Statera believes hydrogen fired generation will be critical in providing the long duration response required to support the intermittency of renewables.

“These heads of terms are an important first step in the decarbonisation of our flexible generation projects at Teesside. We look forward to working closely with Kellas as it progresses the exciting H2NorthEast project to an investment decision.”

