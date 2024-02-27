Lhyfe unveils plans for first UK green hydrogen plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Lhyfe unveils plans for first UK green hydrogen plant

By Mathew Perry
27/02/2024, 8:10 am
© Supplied by LhyfeSite for planned Lhyfe UK green hydrogen plant.
Site for planned Lhyfe UK green hydrogen plant.

Green hydrogen firm Lhyfe (EURONEXT:LHYFE) has announced plans for its first UK production facility in the North East of England,

Lhyfe said if plans are approved, the planned facility on the brownfield site of the historic Neptune Bank Power Station in Wallsend, North Tyneside, would have an initial capacity of 20 megawatts (MW), capable of producing up to eight tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

The French-headquartered firm said eight tonnes would enable a hydrogen truck to travel approximately 100,000 km without emitting any CO2, while a car could go around the Earth 20 times or travel around 800,000 km.

Named Lhyfe Wallsend, the company said the plant aims to supply a range of organisations seeking to decarbonise their manufacturing and transport operations.

The announcement comes 18 months after Lhyfe launched its UK subsidiary, headquartered in Newcastle.

The company also has ambitions to develop offshore hydrogen production, tapping into the huge offshore wind potential the UK offers.

Lhyfe Wallsend

The proposed plant will occupy 4 acres of leased industrial-zoned land along the north bank of the River Tyne.

Lhyfe said the site was once part of the Neptune Bank Power Station, an early 20th-century pioneer in high-voltage power distribution and a model for the National Grid.

Lhyfe Wallsend will use green electricity from the grid, complying with the UK Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard.

The company is also exploring options to source power from local renewable assets, such as solar and wind.

© Supplied by Lhyfe
Planned site for Lhyfe UK green hydrogen plant. Wallsend.

Lhyfe said it is in advanced talks with several energy-intensive businesses in the area and across the UK, including those with transport fleets that could use hydrogen in their operations.

Lhyfe said a planning application will be submitted to North Tyneside Council in the spring, with a programme of community engagement underway.

Lhyfe chief business officer Taia Kronborg said: “We are excited to announce North Tyneside as the site for our first UK green hydrogen production project.

“The development of green hydrogen projects is critical if major energy users are to decarbonise their operations.

“We hope this project will not only help the North East but the whole of the UK reach its net zero targets.”

 

