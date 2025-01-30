ITM Power losses narrow as revenue increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

ITM Power losses narrow as revenue increases

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
30/01/2025, 7:58 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by ITM Poweritm power new module
ITM Power offices.

British electrolyser manufacturer ITM Power (LON:ITM) has posted a 74% increase in revenues in its first half results as its losses narrowed.

ITM recorded £15.5 million in revenues for the six months to 31 October, compared to £8.9m the year prior.

Meanwhile, ITM posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of £16.8m, a slight drop compared to an £18.1m loss in the corresponding period last year.

ITM said it now has a record contract backlog to date of £135.3m, up from £43.7m two years ago.

ITM Power contracts

It comes amid a series of deals for the firm in its first half period, including a contract for Shell’s 100 MW REFHYNE 2 project in Germany.

The firm has also secured several deals following the end of October, including the sale of three of its 5 MW Neptune V electrolyser units to a company in Germany.

Looking ahead, ITM said it expects to see revenue between £18m and £22m across its full-year results, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of between £32m and £36m.

ITM Power chief executive officer Dennis Schulz said the “unrealistic hype” behind green hydrogen has given way to “real industrial scale-up of projects”.

“Green hydrogen has begun to play its vital role in decarbonising the global energy system, whether as a feedstock in sectors such as chemicals and refining, as a fuel, or as a source of flexible power generation,” Schulz said.

© Supplied by ITM Power
ITM Power CEO Dennis Schulz.

“Gone is the unrealistic hype that the hydrogen economy would develop overnight.

“Instead, today, the hype has given way to real industrial scale-up of projects and production capacities.”

Schulz said the green hydrogen industry has started gaining traction with an increasing number of project final investment decisions (FIDs) taken over the recent months.

“Our sales pipeline and contract backlog have never been healthier, and we now have a product portfolio tailored to our customers’ needs,” he said.

“Operationally, we are in the best condition the company has ever been in.”

“Today, I am even more optimistic about our future than when I joined the company two years ago.”

Expansion plans for ITM Power

Headquartered in Sheffield, ITM Power is one of the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser manufacturers and the first to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2001, ITM originally manufactured hydrogen fuel cells but later expanded into electrolysers.

Alongside its Neptune and Trident lines, the firm launched its “cutting-edge” 20 MW ‘Poseidon’ module last year.

In recent years, ITM has made efforts to expand into the US and Europe, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the company.

At the start of 2024, the company slashed its headcount by a third as it aimed to stem losses incurred in 2022.

