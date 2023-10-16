Electrolyser maker ITM marks ‘accelerated’ entry into US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Americas

Electrolyser maker ITM marks ‘accelerated’ entry into US

By Andrew Dykes
16/10/2023, 7:51 am
© Supplied by ITM Poweritm power new module

UK-based hydrogen developer ITM Power says it will begin bidding into projects in the US market.

In a stock market announcement on Monday the Sheffield-headquartered firm (AIM:ITM) said it was now able to supply the same stack into both CE and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) territories.

ITM said standardisation was “an important precursor” that would enable it to use one production process and supply chain, “simplifying operations and enabling economies of scale.”

The company intends to pursue an “accelerated, asset-light entry” into the US market, and will build on existing relationships with several North American companies.

It pointed to the significant growth expectations for hydrogen in the US, not least due to the $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and a National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released in June 2023.

The latter offers strategic opportunities for domestic hydrogen production of up to 10 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, rising to 20 million by 2040, and 50 million annually by 2050.

CEO Dennis Schulz said: “The US has the potential to become one of the largest markets for green hydrogen. The region’s green hydrogen journey has just started, which provides ITM with a tremendous opportunity to become a leading electrolyser provider as the market develops over the coming years.”

It’s hoped that huge US expectations for the clean fuel will help rebuild some of ITM’s fortunes after a tumultuous year.

At the start of the year the green hydrogen firm issued its third profit warning in eight months, sending shares spiralling.

In a trading update in January the electrolyser manufacturer said it had “become clear” that the outcome for the current financial year will be “materially different” from guidance.

Revenue was forecast to be lower, while EBITDA loss was tipped to be higher, arising from delays to customer contracts, as well as write-downs.

This summer ITM also announced the release of its new “cutting-edge” 20 megawatt (MW) core electrolysis process module – POSEIDON – which Mr Schulz said would be “a game-changer” for large-scale electrolyser deployments.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts