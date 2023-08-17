UK hydrogen firm ITM Power releases new ‘cutting-edge’ 20MW module

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

UK hydrogen firm ITM Power releases new ‘cutting-edge’ 20MW module

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/08/2023, 7:33 am Updated: 17/08/2023, 7:34 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ITM Poweritm power new module

ITM Power (LON: ITM) has announced the release of its new “cutting-edge” 20 megawatt (MW) core electrolysis process module.

Dubbed ‘POSEIDON’, the kit is being manufactured by the Sheffield-headquartered firm and incorporates real-world lessons learned from commercial projects.

It is also replicable for scaling up into significant plants.

POSEIDON consists of skid-mounted units that can be pre-fabricated and pre-tested, reducing deployment timelines and construction costs, and de-risking projects.

The module is based on ITM’s “state-of-the-art stack technology”, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor installation.

Work is already underway to bid POSEIDON into commercial projects.

Dennis Schulz, ITM chief executive said: “Green hydrogen project sizes continue to scale, and ITM is responding with a new product release. POSEIDON is a game-changer for large-scale electrolyser deployments.”

A rare bit of good news in recent times

London-listed ITM will be hoping the launch of POSEIDON will signal a change in its fortunes following a turbulent period.

At the start of the year the green hydrogen firm issued its third profit warning in eight months, send its shares spiralling.

In a trading update the electrolyser manufacturer said it had “become clear” that the outcome for the current financial year will be “materially different” from guidance.

Revenue is forecast to be lower, while EBITDA loss is tipped to be higher, arising from delays to customer contracts, as well as write-downs.

© Supplied by ITM Power
Dennis Sculz.

ITM said the “main factors” that will impact the outcome for the financial year relate to “losses on customer contracts, legacy commitments for earlier product generations causing on-site support costs, warranty provisions, and inventory write-downs originating from iterations of product designs during manufacturing”.

Despite its downbeat outlook, ITM reassured its backers that all the problems are “surmountable” and will “require focus, time and diligence”.

It followed a “detailed review of the company’s operations” ordered by Mr Schulz, upon his taking over of the CEO brief from Graham Cooley, who announced he would be stepping down after a decade at the helm.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts