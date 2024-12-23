UK firm ITM Power sells three 5 MW electrolysers in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

UK firm ITM Power sells three 5 MW electrolysers in Germany

By Mathew Perry
23/12/2024, 7:38 am
© Supplied by ITM Poweritm power new module
ITM Power offices.

UK electrolyser manufacturer ITM Power (LON:ITM) has signed a contract to supply three 5 MW Neptune V electrolyser units to a company in Germany.

ITM did not disclose the name of the “family-owned private German company”, or the value of the deal.

However, according to its website, the Neptune V retails for around £4.35 million.

The latest contract comes after ITM sold its first Neptune unit to a German firm Guttroff in November.

Launched in May this year, the Neptune V is a containerised electrolyser plant which utilises ITM’s Trident stack technology.

ITM said Neptune provides “reliable, flexible, and highly efficient hydrogen production capacity and the industry’s smallest footprint per MW”.

© Supplied by ITM Power
A visualisation of the ITM Power 5 MW ‘Neptune V’ electrolyser.

The three units will be deployed into three individual projects, with the first delivery expected in the first half of calendar 2026, ITM added.

The electrolysers will provide green hydrogen to refuelling stations in Germany.

ITM Power chief executive Dennis Schulz said customer interest in the Neptune V “continues to exceed our expectations”.

“We are establishing ourselves as the go-to partner for down-to-earth industrial companies and family businesses, for whom it matters that their plants work reliably, safely and efficiently,” Schulz said.

Expansion plans for ITM Power

Headquartered in Sheffield, ITM Power is one of the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser manufacturers and the first to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2001, ITM originally manufactured hydrogen fuel cells but later expanded into electrolysers.

Alongside its Neptune and Trident lines, the firm launched its “cutting-edge” 20 MW ‘Poseidon’ module last year.

In recent years, ITM has made efforts to expand into the US and Europe, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the company.

At the start of this year, the company slashed its headcount by a third as it aimed to stem losses incurred in 2022.

In August, Schulz said the firm had made “significant progress” on its turnaround plan as its net loss fell to £27.2m, a 73% decrease from 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to £16.5m, a 216% increase from the year prior.

Recommended for you

Tags