UK Risks Power Supply Crunch in January as Nuclear Plants Halt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Nuclear

UK Risks Power Supply Crunch in January as Nuclear Plants Halt

By Bloomberg
28/09/2023, 7:03 am
© Shutterstock / Graham Stuartnuclear scotland
A view of Torness nuclear power station

The UK’s National Grid Plc is preparing for a possible power crunch in January as several planned nuclear outages coincide with peak winter demand.

Electricity consumption is projected to climb to a high during the first two weeks of January, just as nuclear availability is forecast to drop, according to National Grid’s winter outlook report published Thursday.

Blackouts are less likely than last winter but can’t be ruled out, the grid’s Electricity Supply Operator said.

“There’s a risk of small blackouts,” Craig Dyke, head of national control at the ESO, said in an interview. However, the probability of that happening this winter is low, he said.

Although Russia is still waging war on Ukraine, Europe is much better supplied ahead of winter after largely replacing lost flows of pipeline gas with liquefied natural gas supplies.

In addition, energy security has been bolstered by near full gas storages on the continent and the higher projected availability of French nuclear reactors during the coming heating season.

Units at Electricite de France SA’s Hartlepool and Torness nuclear stations are scheduled to be offline for work in January, company data show.

National Grid expects it will need to use “operational tools” like market warnings to help balance supply and demand this winter. The network operator has been stress-testing tens of thousands of weather scenarios this winter to ensure it can manage margins, Dyke said.

Overall National Grid’s supply buffer has narrowed to 7.4% compared with 8% in an early outlook in June.

Gas demand this winter is expected to be close to last year’s levels, according to a separate outlook from National Gas Transmission Plc. There could be an uptick in gas consumption from households and businesses, spurred by lower prices, but that would be offset by weaker demand in the power sector.

The market is in much better shape than a year ago, and gas-supply margins are expected higher this winter, National Gas Transmission said. It would take a combination of events — a very cold winter coinciding with a major interruption to one of the UK’s gas supply sources — “for there to be a material risk to our energy security,” the operator said.

For the time being, that’s considered as an unlikely scenario, but both National Gas Transmission and National Grid continue emergency exercises and other measures ahead of the heating season.

Still, high volatility in prices is here to stay, according to National Gas Transmission. The global market for the fuel, including LNG, “remains finely balanced for the winter ahead,” it said. “Any sudden changes to LNG supply or demand in Asia or the Americas could easily have a domino effect into Britain and Europe.”

That’s already been the case in the past few months with prices extremely sensitive even to brief supply interruptions — from outages in Norway and the US to strike threats in Australia.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts